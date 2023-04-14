What is mean time between failure (MTBF)?

The MTBF formula is often used in the context of industrial or electronic system maintainability, where failure of a component can lead to significant downtime or even safety risks, but MTBF is used across many types of repairable systems and diverse industries.



It can help measure the overall reliability of manufacturing plants, energy grids, information networks and countless other use cases.

MTBF is calculated by dividing the total time of operation by the number of failures that occur during that time. The result is an average value that can be used to estimate the expected service life of the system or component.

It's important to note that MTBF is an average time, and does not guarantee that a particular system or component will last for the full MTBF period without failing.



The actual time between failures can vary widely, and it is not uncommon for failures to occur well before or after the MTBF. Also, MTBF does not take into account the severity of the failures or the impact they can have on operations or safety.

The MTBF value is a measure of reliability, but it is not a guarantee of reliability. It measures how frequently failures are expected to occur, but doesn’t necessarily take into account every external factor.



Environmental conditions, maintenance practices and usage patterns can impact the reliability of a system or component, so it’s critical to use MTBF as one tool of many to get a more detailed narrative of a system or component’s overall health. Determining the MTBF gives us a useful metric of failure count over time, but doesn’t explain why problems are occurring.

A high MTBF doesn’t mean that breakdowns will never occur, only that they are less likely to occur. All systems and components have a finite lifecycle, and failures can occur due to various factors, including wear and tear, environmental conditions and manufacturing defects.

Reliability engineers can use MTBF to compare the reliability of similar systems or components, but it cannot be directly compared between different systems or components. This is because the MTBF is highly dependent on the operating conditions, usage patterns and other factors specific to the system or component being measured.



It is difficult and possibly inadvisable to seek a meaningful definition of a good MTBF across different use cases. A good MTBF for one system might look different than a good MTBF in another similar use case.