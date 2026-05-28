Well-designed maintenance KPIs can give maintenance managers visibility into core maintenance processes and help improve asset management.

As modern maintenance practices evolve away from outdated, reactive practices toward more modern, proactive ones, maintenance KPIs play a crucial role in measuring success. For example, modern predictive maintenance platforms leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to increase the mean time between failures (MTBF), one of the most closely watched metrics in maintenance organizations.

Tracking maintenance KPIs and maintenance metrics has become central to the success of modern maintenance operations, helping maintenance teams keep critical assets available and predictable. When assets fail unexpectedly, organizations can face a wide range of problems, including unplanned downtime, extended repair time, decreased asset value, lost production time and increased maintenance costs.

In the past, organizations relied almost exclusively on reactive maintenance, a maintenance approach that only repairs assets after they break down. Today, maintenance strategies concentrate on preventive and predictive maintenance tactics. These approaches are often supported by a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) that enables real-time condition monitoring (CM) to optimize maintenance operations.