Mean time to failure (MTTF) is the average time a non-repairable system or asset (such as a light bulb) runs before experiencing a failure that renders it unavailable or out of specification.
Businesses use this reliability key performance indicator (KPI) to estimate the expected lifespan of a technical or mechanical component.
In DevOps, MTTF is often a measure of how long a service remains available to users before impactful failures and downtime.
A low or dropping MTTF warns developers and site reliability engineers that infrastructure, code or dependencies are fragile and require improvements to increase their reliability. High MTTF means that the production environment remains stable for longer stretches between major incidents and crashes, and therefore, that an IT team is running a robust IT architecture and delivering software applications safely.
MTTF metrics—along with other maintenance metrics, such as mean time between failures (MTBF)—help DevOps teams improve capacity and lifecycle planning for a range of IT components (including network nodes, containers and managed services), reducing the likelihood of surprise outages.
These metrics also enable enterprises to track equipment reliability across releases, so they can determine whether code, infrastructure as code (IaC) and configuration changes make systems more resilient, instead of just making them faster to ship.
MTTF represents the average operating time until failure for a population of identical items. In its simplest form, MTTF divides the total operating time of all assets by the total number of asset failures.
Where “total operating hours” is the sum of each item’s lifetime until failure (or until observation stops), and “number of failures” is the number of items that actually failed:
MTTF = Total operating hours of all items/Total number of failures
Take a container cluster, as one example.
Containers are ephemeral instances that aren’t typically repaired. When a container crashes or becomes unhealthy, container orchestration tools (such as Kubernetes) just destroy the container and spin up a new one.
An IT team running a stateless web service on 50 identical application containers can calculate MTTF by measuring how long each container runs (from creation to failure) and dividing it by the number of failed containers. In their assessment, the team finds that the group of 50 containers ran for a total 200 hours, with five containers failing in the process.
MTTF = 200 hours operating time/5 failures = 40 hours
MTTF for the containers in this cluster is 40 hours.
MTTF isn’t a perfect or exact formula for real-world use cases, so DevOps teams generally use it as an approximation of component durability and within the context of other incident management KPIs, such as mean time to repair (MTTR) and MTBF. MTTF can—in this instance—help teams estimate how many restarts the container cluster will require each day, so they can assign cluster sizing and autoscaling resources appropriately.
However, the more precise the failure and operating data, and the more data teams include, the more accurate MTTF calculations will be.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Tracking MTTF enables teams to quantify system reliability and make informed decisions about asset management, encouraging better planning and pushing more resilient designs and processes. It helps enterprises prioritize:
MTTF provides a clear, numerical view of an asset’s lifespan before failure, so teams can objectively assess reliability instead of relying on anecdotes.
MTTF also isolates the inherent reliability of components or services from MTTR, which measures how fast teams fix system issues when they occur. When MTTF drops for a service, it often signals deeper design or dependency issues (a bad library, for example). Teams can use those signals to initiate troubleshooting and locate the root cause of system failures.
By tracking failure metrics over time, teams can identify fragile services and prioritize improvements to reduce incident frequency in the future.
MTTF monitoring can help enterprises optimize maintenance management practices and take a more proactive approach to issue resolution.
Instead of time-based or ad hoc maintenance tasks (such as “restart service X every Sunday”), teams can use observed MTTF to schedule maintenance before the typical failure window (“recycle pods at 80% of their typical failure age”).
In fact, IT managers and maintenance teams can encode runbooks—the detailed sets of instructions for completing IT tasks—with explicit MTTF-based guidance. For example, they might include a task prompt like “If service X has been running longer than its typical MTTF and shows early warning signals (errors, latency), proactively decommission and restart it, instead of waiting for a hard failure.”
In incident management, MTTF can represent the average length of time between detecting a defect and complete system failure, indicating how long the system is likely to keep running in a degraded or unsafe state. Knowing this degradation window helps teams decide whether they have minutes, hours or days to implement a fix before the component shuts down.
It also helps reduce the severity of incidents. Instead of scrambling during an unexpected failure, IT staff can execute swaps or failovers that they’ve planned, tested and resourced in advance.
Incorporating MTTF into DevOps KPIs pushes IT teams to design for reliability and graceful degradation, instead of focusing solely on speed of delivery. Teams can compare MTTF across components to inform architecture choices such as replacing underperforming components and redesigning services.
Observing MTTF helps IT architects decide where redundancies are necessary. For instance, a critical service with low MTTF will likely need replicas, failover clusters or circuit breakers (which prevent services from trying to repeat failed operations) to run successfully.
MTTF also provides architects a guiding metric for combining services. If an application relies on a chain of low-MTTF dependencies (which will fail more often), DevOps teams can choose to decouple them or add fallback paths to prevent cascading failures across services.
MTTF helps DevOps teams prioritize technical debt by turning vague “this feels brittle” complaints into measurable reliability risks that can be ranked and acted on. They can use MTTF data to create a reliability backlog ordered by MTTF and incident impact so that refactors, redesigns and dependency upgrades target the areas that demonstrably hurt system stability the most.
Furthermore, MTTF data enables enterprises to link technical debt to business outcomes by showing how often a service breaks and how much downtime or user disruption it causes over time. This helps engineers provide evidence-based arguments for paying down debt. Instead of relying on intuition, they can say “this module fails every N days and drives X% of our incidents,” which resonates more with leadership and product teams.
SLOs are agreed-upon performance targets for a particular service over a specific period of time. They help define the expected status of services and help streamline decision making around system modifications.
Availability SLOs dictate a service’s acceptable downtime window, known as the error budget. Error budgets are designed to help enterprises balance innovation and stability. If the budget is healthy, teams can safely prioritize feature delivery. If it’s nearly exhausted, they should shift focus to reliability.
A low-MTTF service can quickly consume error budget, signaling that the SLO is either unrealistic for the current design or that IT teams must increase service reliability to raise MTTF.
MTTF and MTBF are both reliability metrics that describe how long equipment tends to operate, but they apply to different types of assets and lifecycles. Whereas MTTF represents the average time until the first failure of a component, MTBF represents the average time between failure cycles.
MTTF estimates a non-repairable asset’s average operating time until permanent failure, after which it must be replaced. It assumes that a single failure event will end the useful lifespan of a component.
MTTF applies to hardware components that are outright replaced, such as storage disks, central processing units (CPUs) and cables. It also applies to software components such as containers and microservices, which are ultimately replaced by a new version or a different service instead of being repaired in place.
MTBF measures the average amount of time between consecutive failures of repairable assets—including servers, network components and software code—that are fixed and returned to service after breakdowns. It assumes a piece of equipment will fail, be repaired and then fail again, so the system’s useful life comprises several “failure → repair” cycles.
Together, MTTF and MTBF metrics inform how IT teams approach incident and IT service management.
In many architectures, non-repairable components (tracked with MTTF) are embedded within large, complex, repairable systems (tracked with MTBF), so MTTF can help teams predict when internal mechanisms will force a failure that contributes to the larger system’s MTBF.
Suppose observability data reveals that a payment processing microservice within a retail application has an MTTF of 1,000 hours before a critical memory leak causes it to crash irrecoverably. DevOps teams can schedule and automate microservice restarts at 800 hours to prevent a chain of failures that would cause the application’s MTBF to plummet.
As such, preemptive replacement of the non-repairable microservice directly increases the reliability of the entire application.
Both metrics are also foundational to availability and maintenance planning. MTTF supports decisions about inventory management and stocking replacement parts, while MTBF supports decisions about preventive maintenance schedules and expected interruption frequency.
Used alongside repair-time metrics such as MTTR, MTTF and MTBF enable planners to estimate system uptime, budget for spare parts and fine-tune IT systems for optimal reliability.
The process for increasing an asset’s MTTF varies widely based on the system in question, its dependencies, the larger DevOps ecosystem it operates in and broader business goals. However, it does tend to involve certain key practices, including:
We explored why some organizations are prepared for both the disruption and potential of AI. Find out what these AI-ready companies have in common.
Register now to learn how advanced AI analytics can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation in your business. Access expert insights and explore how AI solutions can enhance operational efficiency, optimize resources and lead to measurable business outcomes.
Explore the latest IBM Redbooks publication on mainframe modernization for hybrid cloud environments. Learn actionable strategies, architecture solutions and integration techniques to drive agility, innovation and business success.
Harness the power of AI and automation to proactively solve issues across the application stack.
Maximize your operational resiliency and assure the health of cloud-native applications with AI-powered observability.
Powering enterprise transformation with advanced automation.
Proactively solve issues across your application stack with IBM Instana. With fast setup and easy-to-use interface, get the right insights when you need them.