Businesses use this reliability key performance indicator (KPI) to estimate the expected lifespan of a technical or mechanical component.

In DevOps, MTTF is often a measure of how long a service remains available to users before impactful failures and downtime.

A low or dropping MTTF warns developers and site reliability engineers that infrastructure, code or dependencies are fragile and require improvements to increase their reliability. High MTTF means that the production environment remains stable for longer stretches between major incidents and crashes, and therefore, that an IT team is running a robust IT architecture and delivering software applications safely.

MTTF metrics—along with other maintenance metrics, such as mean time between failures (MTBF)—help DevOps teams improve capacity and lifecycle planning for a range of IT components (including network nodes, containers and managed services), reducing the likelihood of surprise outages.

These metrics also enable enterprises to track equipment reliability across releases, so they can determine whether code, infrastructure as code (IaC) and configuration changes make systems more resilient, instead of just making them faster to ship.