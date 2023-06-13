The OEE calculation takes into account three key factors:

Availability: The availability score measures the actual production time compared to the planned production time. It considers factors such as equipment breakdowns, changeovers and scheduled maintenance. Performance: The performance score assesses how well the equipment is performing compared to its maximum potential. It considers factors like equipment speed, minor stops and idling time. Quality: This evaluates the rate of production of “good count” products without defects or rework. It takes into account factors such as scrap, reject and rework.

OEE is calculated by multiplying the availability, performance and quality factors together:

OEE = Availability x Performance x Quality

The result is a percentage value that indicates the overall effectiveness of the equipment or process. A higher OEE percentage indicates better performance and effectiveness, while a lower percentage suggests room for improvement.

OEE is commonly used as a performance metric in manufacturing industries to identify areas for optimization, track improvements over time and benchmark different equipment or production lines. In an Industry 4.0 context, technologies like cloud, edge computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and others converge to provide real-time data that can help to gauge and improve OEE.