What is a Linux Server?

Linux is an open-source operating system (OS) based on Unix that was invented in 1991 to provide a free alternative to proprietary systems like Microsoft Windows and mac OS. Today, Linux has become one of the most popular operating systems in the world.

In the mobile phone market alone, Linux’s mobile OS, Android, holds 71% of the global market share. Linux operating systems rely heavily on the Linux kernel, a free, open-source computer program that gives a user control over the hardware and software layers of a computer system.

The Linux kernel forms the core of the Linux operating system, acting as a bridge between components and enabling them to be controlled by a user. Kernels give an OS most of its functionality and have been referred to as ‘the beating hearts’ of computer systems. In the case of the Linux kernel, it is made up of computer code that allows various components, such as system libraries, user space utilities and applications, to communicate with the OS and subsequently the user.