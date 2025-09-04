While there are similarities between them, there are also crucial differences worth considering when assessing each for business purposes.

Edge AI refers to the process of using AI algorithms and AI models on edge or Internet of Things (IoT) devices like smartphones, thermostats and wearable health monitors. Edge AI gets its name from edge computing, a type of distributed computing that brings applications closer to data sources.

Cloud AI, alternatively, is a type of AI that depends on cloud computing—on-demand access to virtual compute resources over the internet—to function.

While both types support advanced data processing and analytics, they differ in how they run AI models and where they store and process data, giving them different applications and benefits.