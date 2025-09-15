Before comparing Apache Cassandra and MongoDB, it’s helpful to establish an understanding of NoSQL databases.

NoSQL databases, also referred to as “not only SQL” or “non-SQL” databases, are distributed databases. This means that the information within them undergoes replication to various nodes (individual servers that store data). This distributed architecture supports high availability and durability; if one or more nodes go offline, the rest of the database can continue to run.

Most notably, however, NoSQL databases are designed to store and query data outside the traditional structures found in relational database management systems (RDBMS). Rather than adhering to a strict tabular structure inherent in traditional relational databases, non-relational database design does not require a rigid schema. This allows for rapid scalability to manage large data sets, including structured, semi-structured and unstructured data sets.

(It’s important to note that the scalability prized in NoSQL databases, including Cassandra and MongoDB, is horizontal scalability or “scaling out.” In horizontal scalability, workloads can be divided among servers, in contrast to the vertical scalability or “scaling up” associated with SQL databases, which requires the addition of memory to existing hardware.)

Due to their performance, scalability and flexibility, NoSQL databases have emerged as the go-to choice for supporting big data applications and real-time workloads. In addition to Apache Cassandra and MongoDB, other popular NoSQL databases include DynamoDB (provided by AWS), Redis and CouchDB.