What is application resiliency?

Applications power virtually every aspect of modern business, from processing customer transactions and managing supply chains to enabling employee collaboration and analyzing real-time data.

When these applications fail, the impact can be severe. Downtime—periods when an application is unavailable or unable to function correctly—can result in reputational damage, degraded user experience and significant financial losses.

In fact, 98% of organizations now report, that downtime costs exceed USD 100,000 per hour, with one-third estimating losses between USD 1 million and USD 5 million.

By designing and implementing resilient applications, organizations can avoid and mitigate these disruptions.

Application resilience hinges on two core principles:

Fault tolerance: the ability of an application to continue operating when part of it fails.

High availability: a system’s ability to be accessible and reliable close to 100% of the time.

Resilient applications help reduce vulnerabilities in application architecture, improve operational efficiency and ensure a consistent user experience even in the face of unexpected disruptions.