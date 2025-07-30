What is application resiliency?

30 July 2025

Authors

Annie Badman

Writer

Matthew Kosinski

Enterprise Technology Writer

What is application resiliency?

Application resiliency is the ability of software to maintain core functionality during unplanned disruptions, such as component failures, outages or sudden workload spikes. Resilient apps help ensure business continuity, protect the user experience and minimize downtime.

Applications power virtually every aspect of modern business, from processing customer transactions and managing supply chains to enabling employee collaboration and analyzing real-time data.

When these applications fail, the impact can be severe. Downtime—periods when an application is unavailable or unable to function correctly—can result in reputational damage, degraded user experience and significant financial losses.

In fact, 98% of organizations now report, that downtime costs exceed USD 100,000 per hour, with one-third estimating losses between USD 1 million and USD 5 million.

By designing and implementing resilient applications, organizations can avoid and mitigate these disruptions.

Application resilience hinges on two core principles:

  • Fault tolerance: the ability of an application to continue operating when part of it fails.
  • High availability: a system’s ability to be accessible and reliable close to 100% of the time. 

Resilient applications help reduce vulnerabilities in application architecture, improve operational efficiency and ensure a consistent user experience even in the face of unexpected disruptions.

Critical components of application resiliency

To create and deploy resilient applications, developers and IT teams can use several tools and practices throughout the application’s lifecycle.

Common components of resilient applications include:

  • Redundancy
  • Load balancing
  • Failure containment
  • Observability
  • Automation
  • Graceful degradation
  • Scalability

Redundancy

Redundancy means having backup versions of critical systems. If a system fails, the backup takes over, helping ensure that the system continues to function.

For example, a payment processing service is likely to have multiple copies of the service running on different servers. If one server crashes, the copies on other servers can automatically take over the workload so customers do not notice a problem.

Organizations often build redundancy across key areas:

  • Databases: Storing multiple copies of data in different locations to help ensure nothing is lost if one system fails.
  • Data centers: Hosting applications across multiple physical sites so operations can continue even if one location goes down.
  • Cloud environments: Distributing applications across regions or providers—such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and IBM Cloud®—to eliminate single points of failure.
  • Network connections: Leveraging multiple internet or telecom providers to maintain connectivity during outages.

Load balancing

Load balancing involves distributing network traffic efficiently among multiple servers to help optimize application availability. It is critical for application resiliency because it allows systems to maintain performance and availability even when individual components fail or become overloaded.

For example, if one server becomes unresponsive, the load balancer can automatically redirect traffic to other healthy servers, keeping the application online.

Failure containment

Failure containment is a design practice that isolates critical components within a distributed system, preventing localized issues from cascading into system-wide outages.

Containment is especially important in microservices architectures, where a failure in one service can rapidly impact many other dependencies if not properly contained.

Service meshes are particularly useful for containing errors. These infrastructure layers help manage communication between microservices in distributed applications, providing:

  • Automatic retries: When a request fails due to a temporary issue (like a brief network glitch), the mesh automatically tries again instead of giving up immediately.
  • Circuit breaking: The mesh monitors service health and temporarily stops sending requests to struggling services, giving them time to recover while preventing system-wide crashes.
  • Distributed tracing: The mesh tracks requests as they move between different services, helping teams spot slowdowns and pinpoint exactly where problems occur.

Together, these capabilities help ensure that faults in one service do not spread to others. For example, suppose that a product recommendation engine fails on an e-commerce site. A service mesh can detect this failure, stop requests from reaching the broken service and reroute traffic accordingly. Users can continue browsing and buying without disruption.

Observability

Observability enables teams to monitor system health in real time by using three key types of data: metrics (performance indicators like response times), logs (event records such as errors or crashes) and traces (the complete journey a request takes through a system).

By capturing and analyzing these signals, teams can detect anomalies, diagnose problems quickly and reduce downtime. For instance, if a customer reports a slow-loading webpage, observability tools can help engineers trace the request to the service that caused the delay and fix the issue before it affects more users.

Automation

Automation plays a critical role in application resiliency by enabling systems to respond to problems without requiring manual intervention.

For example, observability tools detect issues and redundancy provides backup resources. Automation is what connects these capabilities, orchestrating the recovery process. Effective automation can significantly decrease recovery time, turning what might be hours of manual troubleshooting into seconds of automated response.

Some key automated responses in application resiliency include:

  • Scripted failovers: Predetermined sequences of actions that automatically transfer operations from a failed system to backup systems identified through redundancy planning. For instance, if the primary database crashes, the system automatically switches to a backup database and redirects all traffic there within seconds.
  • Resource reprovisioning: Automatically provisioning new instances or reallocating resources when components fail, such as creating new virtual machines to replace broken ones without anyone having to intervene.
  • Self-healing workflows: Coordinating between monitoring alerts and recovery actions to restore service without human involvement. For example, if an app starts using too much memory, the system automatically restarts it before users notice any slowdown.

Tools like Kubernetes—an open-source system for managing containerized applications—demonstrate how automation ties resiliency components together. Kubernetes can detect failures through built-in health checks, reschedule workloads across healthy nodes and maintain service continuity through automated workflows.

Graceful degradation

Graceful degradation involves maintaining core functionality while shedding nonessential features during stress. For instance, during Black Friday traffic spikes, a retailer might temporarily disable customer reviews and wish lists to help ensure the shopping cart and checkout remain functional.

Scalability

Scalable applications can automatically adjust resources according to workload demands. This capability helps ensure performance and availability even as traffic fluctuates.

Scalability can be achieved in many ways. For example, cloud-based platforms provide scalability through capabilities such as built-in load balancers, autoscaling and multiregion replication—that is, copying data and services across multiple geographic locations to improve performance and reliability. These capabilities enable services to intelligently distribute traffic, maintain uptime and minimize recovery time in response to changing conditions.

For example, a cloud-hosted streaming platform might typically operate on 100 servers. But during a live global event, it can automatically scale to 10,000 servers across multiple regions, providing a smooth playback for millions of concurrent viewers.

How Infrastructure is Powering the Age of AI

Is Your Infrastructure Ready for the Age of AI?

Learn how infrastructure decisions shape AI success. This conversation sets the stage, then the guide helps you explore how IT teams are adapting systems and strategies to support automation and enterprise AI.
Explore the Guide

Why application resiliency matters

As software applications have become essential to both business operations and consumers’ daily lives, it is imperative that these applications withstand unexpected disruptions and remain functional in nearly all conditions.

Four factors in particular drive the growing emphasis on application resiliency.

  • High consumer expectations
  • The cost of downtime
  • Architectural complexity
  • Regulatory pressure

High consumer expectations

Customers expect digital services to always work. According to Google, 53% of visitors abandon a mobile page if it takes longer than three seconds to load.

Whether a banking app, e-commerce platform or healthcare portal, downtime can trigger customer defections, social media backlash and lasting brand damage. Application availability is not only a technical metric but a fundamental business requirement.

The cost of downtime

Application outages can be costly for organizations of all sizes. Consider a common scenario: A retail brand launches a high-traffic sales event, but the checkout service fails under the additional demand. Within minutes, thousands of transactions stall, customers become frustrated and the company loses revenue.

Beyond lost sales, outages can trigger a cascade of secondary costs, from remediation expenses and service level agreement (SLA) violations to regulatory penalties, customer compensation and long-term brand damage.

Recent high-profile incidents show just how significant the impact can be:

Architectural complexity

Modern application architectures have many moving parts: microservices, multicloud environments, code libraries and more. While these modular components improve scalability, they also increase the number of potential failure points.  

Without resilient design and implementation, even minor issues can escalate. A single microservice failure can ripple across dozens of dependencies. For example, if a database service that stores product information stops functioning, it can disrupt other features, such as search, recommendations or checkout.

Network disruptions between cloud regions can also fragment services and cause data inconsistencies. Unlike a microservice failure where a component stops working entirely, these connectivity issues create a "split-brain" scenario: different parts of the application continue running but can't communicate with each other.

For instance, a financial trading app’s order system might become disconnected from real-time pricing data, causing users to see incorrect quotes or experience failed trades.

Application programming interface (API) outages can additionally break critical functionality. While microservice failures affect internal components the organization controls, API outages involve third-party services an application depends on but can't directly fix. For example, if a delivery app’s mapping service goes down, users can’t track drivers and drivers can’t find routes, disrupting the experience even though the core application remains running.

Regulatory pressure

In certain sectors and locations, regulators have set strict requirements for data availability, app recovery capabilities, data loss mitigation and uptime. These requirements elevate application resiliency from a technical goal to a compliance issue.

Some data protection and privacy laws now include availability standards alongside security mandates. For example, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires that personal data remain both protected and accessible. In the event of a system failure, organizations are expected to recover lost data.

Highly regulated industries, in particular, face some of the most rigorous standards. 

Financial services

Though the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) doesn't explicitly mandate disaster recovery plans, many organizations maintain backup systems and formal recovery procedures to help comply—and prove compliance—with the act.

Financial institutions also face sector-specific regulations and recommendations from bodies like the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC), which provides detailed guidance on business continuity planning and recovery time objectives.

Healthcare

Under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability ACT (HIPAA), covered entities must implement administrative, physical and technical safeguards to help ensure the availability and integrity of electronic protected health information (ePHI). While HIPAA doesn't mandate 24/7 access, it requires healthcare organizations to maintain access to patient data when needed for treatment.

The HIPAA Security Rule requires data backup plans, disaster recovery procedures and emergency mode operations, prompting many organizations to invest in advanced failover and data replication strategies.

Validating application resiliency

To help ensure that systems can withstand real-world disruptions, organizations validate application resiliency through a combination of ongoing measurement and proactive testing. These approaches enable teams to monitor performance, identify vulnerabilities and confirm whether applications can recover quickly and effectively.

DevOps teams, in particular, frequently integrate resiliency practices into continuous integration/continuous delivery pipelines (CI/CD pipelines). Doing so allows them to automate the testing of failover procedures, validate configuration changes and roll back unstable deployments to catch issues early and prevent disruptions from reaching users.

Key metrics for measuring application resiliency

Organizations rely on several key metrics to assess application resiliency. 

Recovery time objective (RTO)

RTO is the maximum allowable downtime before a system must be restored. RTO helps define recovery expectations and supports disaster recovery and business continuity planning.

Organizations establish RTOs based on business impact analysis: determining how long each system can be down before causing unacceptable damage to operations, revenue or customer experience.

For instance, a payment processing system might have an RTO of 5 minutes, while an internal reporting tool might tolerate 24 hours.
Mean time to recovery (MTTR)

MTTR is how long it takes to restore service after a failure. Organizations measure MTTR by using incident management tools and monitoring platforms that automatically track the time between failure detection and service restoration. Lower MTTR means faster recovery and better user experience.
Mean time between failures (MTBF)

MTBF is the average operational time between system failures. It offers insight into how often disruptions occur and is calculated by dividing total operational hours by the number of failures, typically tracked through automated monitoring systems and incident logs.
Error budgets

Error budgets refer to the acceptable level of downtime within service level objectives. Error budgets can permit teams to take calculated risks. If a service has used only 20% of its monthly error budget, teams can deploy new features more aggressively. If the budget is nearly exhausted, they focus on stability improvements instead.
Resiliency scorecards

Resiliency scorecards are comprehensive reports that use redundancy, latency and recovery data to benchmark application resilience and identify opportunities for improvement. These scorecards are typically generated by observability platforms that aggregate metrics from multiple monitoring tools.

Key tests for validating application resiliency

Organizations increasingly turn to testing for a more real-world lens. Where metrics can provide a foundation, testing can help organizations move from theoretical readiness to proven resilience. 

Chaos engineering

Chaos engineering is the practice of introducing controlled failures—such as shutting down servers, injecting latency or forcing connectivity losses—to test how applications recover under stress.

For instance, tools like Netflix’s Chaos Monkey randomly terminate application instances to test if services can withstand unexpected outages.
Disaster simulations

Disaster simulations are full-scale scenarios that mimic major outages or attacks to evaluate technical recovery, communication and coordination across teams.

Simulations—such as ransomware attacks and cloud region failures—help organizations stress-test application architecture and identify gaps in disaster recovery plans.

AI and application resiliency

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are reshaping how organizations approach resiliency. These technologies bring powerful new tools for preventing downtime but also introduce unique challenges.

One of the biggest challenges is that AI workloads are resource heavy. Many models rely on graphics processing units (GPUs), which are both costly and challenging to duplicate across cloud regions. That makes redundancy—an essential part of resiliency—harder to achieve.

AI systems can also fail in unexpected ways. Over time, their accuracy might degrade, a problem known as model drift. Or they might encounter adversarial inputs—malicious data designed to trick the system. These types of failures can be harder to predict and contain.

Additionally, when AI features slow down or stop working—a common issue in cloud environments due to resource constraints or latency—the rest of the application must still perform reliably, putting added pressure on graceful degradation strategies.

At the same time, AI has important use cases for enhancing resiliency:

  • Predictive analytics forecasts future failures by analyzing historical patterns and trends. This helps teams proactively replace hardware or adjust resources before problems occur, such as predicting disk failures days in advance based on temperature and error rate trends.
  • Intelligent remediation uses AI to make smarter recovery decisions. While traditional automated systems might simply restart a failed service, AI-powered remediation can analyze patterns to choose the optimal recovery strategy, such as rerouting traffic to less loaded regions or scaling resources based on predicted demand.
  • Anomaly detection enables AI to identify subtle, real-time irregularities that rule-based monitoring might miss, such as unusual combinations of metrics that signal an emerging issue even when individual metrics appear normal.
  • AI-driven testing allows DevOps teams to use AI to simulate more complex failure scenarios earlier in the software development process.

In short, while AI introduces new complexity, it can also enable faster recovery, more intelligent monitoring and more resilient applications overall, especially when integrated into cloud-native environments and DevOps pipelines.

