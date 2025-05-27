What is log analysis with AI?

Log data is detailed records of events that occur in a computer system, application or network. AI and ML tools trained on large language models (LLMs) help automate log analysis, identify patterns and anomalies in datasets and deliver real-time insights into how a system or application is functioning.

With the rise of data-rich technologies like generative AI (gen AI), the number of data organizations need to collect and process is increasing exponentially. According to a recent report, data logs requiring analysis at the enterprise level have grown as much as 250% year-over-year in the last 5 years.1

With the development of AI tools and solutions, many IT operations teams rely heavily on AI and ML tools to collect, process and analyze log files and data. Today, some of the largest organizations in the world offer AI-enhanced log analytics tools, including Microsoft through its AI-powered Azure Monitor Log, AWS through CloudWatch and IBM through the IBM Watson® AIOps solution.