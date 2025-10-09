Microservices advantages and disadvantages

Microservices architecture has transformed how organizations build and deploy software applications. Instead of creating one large application where all components are tightly connected, microservices break down applications into smaller, independent services. Each service handles a specific business function and can be developed, deployed and scaled independently.

Companies like Netflix, Uber, Amazon, Spotify and Airbnb all use microservices to handle millions of users and transactions every day.

Microservices architecture has become increasingly important as it solves challenges that organizations face with traditional application design. Companies can build flexible overall systems, recover from failures easily and bring new features to market faster.

Microservices have moved from an emerging trend to a critical component of enterprise IT strategy. According to Gartner, 74% of surveyed organizations currently use microservices architecture, with another 23% planning to do so.1

While microservices bring increased complexity, their benefits are driving widespread adoption across industries. Understanding the pros and cons of microservices is essential for making informed adoption decisions.