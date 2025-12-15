What is business observability?

Modern businesses and their computing networks are complex, involving dynamic traffic flows, distributed architectures, cloud-native applications and geographically dispersed business teams.

Observability arose as a formal discipline to help organizations gain more insight into their intricate IT systems. Business observability applies the principles and practices of IT observability to the overall business, with the aim of ensuring that IT resources, operations strategies and team priorities are all working toward overall business goals.

The term “observability” comes from control theory, an engineering theory concerned with automating control of dynamic systems (regulating the water flow through a pipe based on feedback from a flow control system, for instance).

In IT, observability provides deep visibility into modern, distributed tech stacks for automated, real-time problem identification and resolution. The more observable a system, the more quickly and accurately IT teams can determine the underlying cause of network and application performance issues, often without extra testing or coding.

Observability insights help organizations make informed decisions, anticipate future needs, allocate resources more efficiently and fortify cybersecurity defenses. They enable businesses to adapt to changing network demands and confidently manage their digital infrastructure, even as conditions evolve.

Business observability takes observability approaches a step further. Whereas traditional observability is primarily concerned with the technical layer, business observability integrates technical signals with real-time business metrics, such as revenue, conversions, churn and customer experience. It enables business leaders and teams to determine whether IT systems are running optimally and understand how IT system health impacts core business outcomes.