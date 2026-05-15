IBM Planning Analytics

From plans to decisions with AI-powered planning and analytics powered by the IBM® TM1® engine

Book live demo Start free trial
Planning Analytics product user interface

Overview

Navigate change faster

Your FP&A software should help you lead your team to faster growth and smarter analysis—not limit collaboration and slow you down with outdated models.

Powered by the IBM® TM1® database, IBM Planning Analytics helps you unify your business planning in one governed platform, infused with AI guidance. Eliminate manual models, spot risks sooner and make decisions that keep your numbers ahead of the trends.

Featured content
report
Illustration of stacked documents
From reactive to proactive: a finance leader's guide to AI
From FP&A to procure-to-pay, AI is streamlining workflows, predicting anomalies and enabling smarter decisions.
report
Illustration of stacked papers
IDC 2026 report on enterprise planning, budgeting and forecasting
IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting Applications.
report
Illustration of stacked papers with graphs
BARC Score 2026 Integrated Planning & Analytics (IP&A)
IBM Planning Analytics recognized as a Market Leader

Features

Enterprise‑grade planning and forecasting

Boost your team’s speed and accuracy with AI demand forecasting—right inside IBM Planning Analytics.

Explore more
AI Forecast Planning Analytics

Automate data collection, consolidation and analysis to get performance insights in real-time.

Explore more
Financial Planning Analytics arabic

Keep Excel. Add TM1 power. Discover how PAfE delivers real‑time data, advanced analysis and seamless collaboration—right inside Excel.

Explore more
Leadspace for Planning Analytics

Meet your new AI forecasting partner. Explore how the AI Assistant summarizes drivers, trends and confidence ranges in seconds.

Explore more
Leadspace for Supply Chain

Interactive demo

Use cases

Planning for every part of the business

Financial planning & analysis

Streamline budgeting and forecasting with real‑time insights, and ensure full alignment across P&L, balance sheet and cash flow.

 Forecast with precision
Supply chain planning

Plan demand, optimize inventory, run unlimited scenarios—and turn disruptions into opportunities.

 Strengthen supply resilience
ESG & sustainability performance

Plan, simulate and optimize sustainability efforts at any scale, even down to full PCF calculations.

 Advance ESG strategy
Sales planning

Get real‑time sales performance insights, automate territory planning and grow market share.

 Accelerate revenue growth
Workforce planning

Unify and automate HR workflows across employment, compensation, bonuses, headcount and benefits planning in a single platform.

 Streamline HR planning
IT planning and budgeting

Align IT with enterprise goals and gain real‑time visibility into resource allocation, spending, lifecycles, ownership and asset utilization.

 Optimize IT spend
Marketing performance

Transform your marketing planning with real‑time insights, AI‑driven forecasts and smarter decision‑making.

 Explore more

Case studies

Real customers. Measurable impact.

Solar Coca-Cola

Solar Coca‑Cola’s growing scale and decentralized operations made financial planning slow and manual. With IBM Planning Analytics, the team gained real‑time, granular insights—transforming reporting, accelerating decisions and freeing finance teams to focus on strategy instead of spreadsheets.

Read full case study

25%
time freed up by eliminating manual spreadsheet modeling
10x
increased overall reporting output with zero increase in headcount
Coca Cola sodas on shelf

Integrations

Seamless integration across your enterprise

SAP Connector

Enable fast, secure, bidirectional data exchange between Planning Analytics and SAP systems using the Planning Analytics Connector for SAP. Access SAP BW, S/4HANA and HANA Cloud through standard OData gateways, maintain data consistency and scale with multiple encrypted connections—without persisting data.

Learn about Planning Analytics and SAP Connector

watsonx Orchestrate

Use intelligent agents to trigger planning tasks, run forecasts and update data through natural‑language commands—streamlining financial workflows and accelerating decision cycles.

Resources

Learn more about smarter business planning

Explore demos, guides, reports and expert insights that help finance and business teams get more value from AI‑powered planning, forecasting and analysis with IBM Planning Analytics.

 View all resources

IBM Planning Analytics vs. Anaplan

While Anaplan may have been a reliable choice in the past, see how IBM Planning Analytics can give you a competitive edge today.

Learn more

IBM Planning Analytics vs. Pigment

While Pigment can be a viable option, see how IBM® Planning Analytics sets a high standard in performance, security and AI-driven insights to equip your business for long-term success.

Learn more

Pricing

Ways to buy

Get instant pricing estimates, compare SaaS plans and see your potential ROI with IBM Planning Analytics.

 Explore pricing
Use cloud credits
Take the next step

Discover how you can take your planning analytics processes to the next level.

  1. Book live demo
  2. Start free trial