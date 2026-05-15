From plans to decisions with AI-powered planning and analytics powered by the IBM® TM1® engine
Navigate change faster
Powered by the IBM® TM1® database, IBM Planning Analytics helps you unify your business planning in one governed platform, infused with AI guidance. Eliminate manual models, spot risks sooner and make decisions that keep your numbers ahead of the trends.
Enterprise‑grade planning and forecasting
Boost your team’s speed and accuracy with AI demand forecasting—right inside IBM Planning Analytics.
Automate data collection, consolidation and analysis to get performance insights in real-time.
Keep Excel. Add TM1 power. Discover how PAfE delivers real‑time data, advanced analysis and seamless collaboration—right inside Excel.
Meet your new AI forecasting partner. Explore how the AI Assistant summarizes drivers, trends and confidence ranges in seconds.
Planning for every part of the business
Streamline budgeting and forecasting with real‑time insights, and ensure full alignment across P&L, balance sheet and cash flow.
Plan demand, optimize inventory, run unlimited scenarios—and turn disruptions into opportunities.
Plan, simulate and optimize sustainability efforts at any scale, even down to full PCF calculations.
Get real‑time sales performance insights, automate territory planning and grow market share.
Unify and automate HR workflows across employment, compensation, bonuses, headcount and benefits planning in a single platform.
Align IT with enterprise goals and gain real‑time visibility into resource allocation, spending, lifecycles, ownership and asset utilization.
Transform your marketing planning with real‑time insights, AI‑driven forecasts and smarter decision‑making.
Real customers. Measurable impact.
Solar Coca‑Cola’s growing scale and decentralized operations made financial planning slow and manual. With IBM Planning Analytics, the team gained real‑time, granular insights—transforming reporting, accelerating decisions and freeing finance teams to focus on strategy instead of spreadsheets.
Seamless integration across your enterprise
Enable fast, secure, bidirectional data exchange between Planning Analytics and SAP systems using the Planning Analytics Connector for SAP. Access SAP BW, S/4HANA and HANA Cloud through standard OData gateways, maintain data consistency and scale with multiple encrypted connections—without persisting data.
Use intelligent agents to trigger planning tasks, run forecasts and update data through natural‑language commands—streamlining financial workflows and accelerating decision cycles.
Learn more about smarter business planning
Explore demos, guides, reports and expert insights that help finance and business teams get more value from AI‑powered planning, forecasting and analysis with IBM Planning Analytics.
While Anaplan may have been a reliable choice in the past, see how IBM Planning Analytics can give you a competitive edge today.
While Pigment can be a viable option, see how IBM® Planning Analytics sets a high standard in performance, security and AI-driven insights to equip your business for long-term success.
Ways to buy
Get instant pricing estimates, compare SaaS plans and see your potential ROI with IBM Planning Analytics.