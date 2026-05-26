Experience the power of AI embedded in your planning
You need model-aware intelligence that helps your team synthesize change, forecast outcomes and take action inside planning workflows. Introduce agentic, workflow-aware AI planning to your finance team to help you move quickly and confidently.
Use the Planning Analytics AI assistant to directly shape your workflows, enabling your team to query, explain and take action.
Have a conversation with your agent to explain surface drivers and gain model-aware insights grounded in IBM TM1® logic. The Planning Analytics agent also helps you trigger governed workflows, recommendations and controlled updates within planning processes.
Improve the speed of your team’s forecasting with predictive capabilities embedded in planning workflows. Benefit from baseline statistical forecasting, on-demand forecasting and scenario updates, and explainable summaries and anomalies.
Do what you excel at, but better, smarter and faster. Use Planning Analytics embedded AI to reduce the manual work of querying data, explaining logic, surfacing insights, and taking action within planning workflows.
Chat with your agent to ask questions that will help explain drivers, calculations and variances with Explain Cell and insights.
Gauge downstream impact of changes to assumptions, drivers or structures. Compare scenarios, versions and time periods to understand ripple effects. Detect anomalies and inconsistencies using AI-guided diagnostics.
Use IBM watsonx Orchestrate® to build and coordinate advanced, multi‑step planning workflows that integrate with Planning Analytics. Or bring your own models and tools to create custom agents.
Planning Analytics includes native, AI‑powered capabilities embedded directly into the experience to help you understand performance, explain results, assess change and improve forecasts — all within governed planning models.
At the core is an IBM‑designed agentic experience with deep understanding of TM1 structures—including cubes, dimensions, rules and processes—enabling model‑aware explanations, diagnostics, AI‑driven forecasting and governed actions.
Quickly uncover insights and answer related questions with guided discovery and analysis of planning data.
Break down calculations with transparent logic and driver-level explanations to understand results.
Gain instant insight into changes across scenarios, versions and time periods.
Automatically detect trends, patterns and anomalies.
Evaluate downstream effects before you trigger big changes.
Generate on‑demand forecasts with model-aligned outputs.
The Planning Analytic AI agent is powered by an IBM‑managed agentic experience with deep understanding of TM1 structures for creating context-aware insights.
AI that respects TM1 permissions and data access controls, ensuring outputs align with existing governance policies
Secured, modern authentication that protects user data without exposing credentials
Leveraged TM1 metadata to deliver more accurate, deterministic AI responses
Validated inputs and outputs and regulated runtime behavior to help reduce bias
Granular controls to manage who can access AI features and how they can be used
Custom‑managed agents built in watsonx Orchestrate can support multi‑step automation, human‑in‑the‑loop approvals, and deep integrations across enterprise systems, while remaining aligned with core planning workflows. These agents can be seamlessly integrated, enabling plans, forecasts and decisions to both trigger and consume agent‑driven actions across your enterprise.
Model Context Protocol (MCP) provides a standardized, governed interface that enables extensibility beyond the native Planning Analytics experience while keeping AI interactions aligned with calculation logic, permissions and controls.
Explanations are grounded in actual model logic and calculations. Actions respect governance and permissions while outputs are inspectable, explainable and aligned with financial controls.
Avoid hallucinations by operating on governed planning data. Preserve separation of insight, recommendation and execution.
AI respects existing Planning Analytics roles, permissions and access controls. Customer data is not used to train shared foundation models, preserving data ownership.
Boost your team’s speed and accuracy with AI demand forecasting—right inside IBM Planning Analytics.
Automate data collection, consolidation and analysis to get performance insights in real-time.
Keep Excel. Add TM1 power. Discover how PAfE delivers real‑time data, advanced analysis and seamless collaboration—right inside Excel.