Integrated planning and data-driven decision-making are key to staying ahead.
While Anaplan has served many organizations, IBM Planning Analytics offers compelling advantages that deserve your attention.
Let's explore why IBM Planning Analytics could be a game-changer for your company compared to Anaplan.
Clear, simplified pricing with no additional fees for artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting. IBM Planning Analytics makes budgeting predictable and clear. Solutions with cube size and feature limitations can make large-scale, fine-grain planning slower, more complicated and expensive.
While some EPM solutions limit the amount of data you can use in your planning processes, Planning Analytics can grow with you. Its in-memory TM1 database architecture is designed to scale as data volume increases, providing high performance across users, interfaces and use cases.
Powered by IBM, a leader in AI, this solution brings you advanced features such as univariate and multivariate AI forecasting. The Planning Analytics Assistant, powered by IBM watsonx™ AI, enables accurate forecasts, enhances planner productivity, and helps make participation in the planning process accessible for the whole team, all in one tool.
IBM’s partner ecosystem spans over 200 partners across more than 100 countries. IBM Planning Analytics partners have product proficiencies in implementing planning use cases, such as finance, supply chain, marketing, IT, operations and sales.
Access and update data with convenience. Create reports via intuitive web and Excel interfaces. Real-time spreadsheet integration enables standard spreadsheet functions while tapping into AI-powered analytics within a unified, governed ecosystem.
Recognized by BARC Score 2024 Integrated Planning and Analytics (IP&A), IBM Planning Analytics offers top-tier implemented support.