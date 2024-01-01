Home Analytics Planning Analytics as a Service IBM Planning Analytics vs. Anaplan
Why IBM Planning Analytics outshines Anaplan for modern businesses

Integrated planning and data-driven decision-making are key to staying ahead.

While Anaplan has served many organizations, IBM Planning Analytics offers compelling advantages that deserve your attention.

Let's explore why IBM Planning Analytics could be a game-changer for your company compared to Anaplan.

6 reasons to choose IBM Planning Analytics Explore IBM Planning Analytics 1 Predictable pricing — no surprises

Clear, simplified pricing with no additional fees for artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting. IBM Planning Analytics makes budgeting predictable and clear. Solutions with cube size and feature limitations can make large-scale, fine-grain planning slower, more complicated and expensive.

 2 Scalability with high performance

While some EPM solutions limit the amount of data you can use in your planning processes, Planning Analytics can grow with you. Its in-memory TM1 database architecture is designed to scale as data volume increases, providing high performance across users, interfaces and use cases.

 3 Advanced AI powered by watsonx

Powered by IBM, a leader in AI, this solution brings you advanced features such as univariate and multivariate AI forecasting. The Planning Analytics Assistant, powered by IBM watsonx™ AI, enables accurate forecasts, enhances planner productivity, and helps make participation in the planning process accessible for the whole team, all in one tool.

 4 Expansive partner ecosystem

IBM’s partner ecosystem spans over 200 partners across more than 100 countries. IBM Planning Analytics partners have product proficiencies in implementing planning use cases, such as finance, supply chain, marketing, IT, operations and sales.

 5 Powerful, yet intuitive experience

Access and update data with convenience. Create reports via intuitive web and Excel interfaces. Real-time spreadsheet integration enables standard spreadsheet functions while tapping into AI-powered analytics within a unified, governed ecosystem.

 6 Leading in customer support

Recognized by BARC Score 2024 Integrated Planning and Analytics (IP&A), IBM Planning Analytics offers top-tier implemented support.
Start your 30-day free trial and walk through prebuilt planning and financial samples across multiple use cases.
IBM Planning Analytics is by far a much better product than Anaplan. The user interface is much easier to use. Information Technology Audit Manager TrustRadius Source
Take the next step

Discover how you can take your planning analytics processes to the next level.

