A goal without a plan is just a wish.

Use IBM® Planning Analytics for sustainability performance, simulation and optimization that match ESG frameworks – GRI, CDP, SASB, EHS – at any level of granularity.

Whether it's Scope 1, Scope 2, or Scope 3 emissions reduction efforts, IBM has your sustainability reporting covered. Accurate, real-time data is available to all stakeholders in one secure collaborative sustainability management software. Conduct greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) planning and simulation, and run optimization workflows that help meet sustainability metrics.