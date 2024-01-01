Home Analytics Planning Analytics as a Service Sustainability planning and analysis
Achieve cost-saving emissions reductions at the core of your business with ESG software
Illustration showing servers, a building, a garden and a person working on a laptop
Green goals, lean costs

A goal without a plan is just a wish.

Use IBM® Planning Analytics for sustainability performance, simulation and optimization that match ESG frameworks – GRI, CDP, SASB, EHS – at any level of granularity.

Whether it's Scope 1, Scope 2, or Scope 3 emissions reduction efforts, IBM has your sustainability reporting covered. Accurate, real-time data is available to all stakeholders in one secure collaborative sustainability management software. Conduct greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) planning and simulation, and run optimization workflows that help meet sustainability metrics.

BARC Score 2024 Integrated Planning & Analytics (IP&A)

IBM recognized as a Market Leader
What you can do
Emissions management

Break down targets and estimates with ESG functionalities that help predict and optimize emissions by department and product. Measure against benchmarks while reducing costs and waste.  With the support of AI, analyze your organization's energy consumption and run simulations to forecast and optimize the journey to net zero emissions.
Scope 3 emissions forecasting

Manage the strategic planning efforts, analysis and simulation of Scope 3 emissions. Incorporate sustainability practices in your procurement initiatives so you can select partnerships that best align with your sustainability programs.
Supply chain optimization

Choose the scenario that best balances your long-term sustainability efforts with short-term supply chain goals by simulating risk management parameters. Establish the baseline, create sustainability metrics transparency and identify action steps for emissions reduction improvements.
Sustainability analytics

Easily measure your performance against emissions KPIs with real-time visibility into reliable sustainability data. Manage stakeholder engagement around carbon emissions prioritization and management to lock down internal and external buy-in on what's attainable. The level of detailed granularity provides your planning team with insights for confident decision-making.
Business partner solutions
Iena Green Track Track, model and analyze your environmental impact. Use data collection and advanced raw material modeling tools to optimize the product’s carbon footprint. View the solution
Saima Sustainability Meet your Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with an accurate and agile sustainability management solution. View the SDG reporting solution
Cubewise Supply Focus Easy-to-use, fast, flexible and collaborative tools for supply chain reporting and management in a centralized, fully customizable business planning platform. View the solution
TIMETOACT Take control of your sustainability goals by streamlining data management entry, access, and processing. View the solution
Why IBM Planning Analytics?  This sustainability management platform helps you plan, simulate and optimize at any level of granularity. It handles billions of environmental management data records in near real-time speed. Read the solution brief Save costs with better insights

Integrate sustainability strategy with existing financial plans such as cost-planning, profit and loss, or balance sheet. Get better visibility into the environmental impact of your sustainability initiatives.

 Plan and adapt continuously

Assess your ESG data considering short-term waste management requirements and the latest regulatory conditions. Plan your roadmap and re-forecast as often as needed.

 Simple integration

This software solution interacts with all data formats and management systems, including legacy ERP systems and reporting tools. Integrate procurement with core activities like financial information, capacity and production planning, or HR needs.
AI has the potential to stabilize all the production and all the optimization we have here. We’re definitely looking on to those different possibilities of how to optimize our heat production, and our electricity output so that its best for the grid, best for us. Joonas Laitila Operator Vapo Oy Learn about the future of the energy industry

Case study

Arial footage showing a field with trees
Government-owned company
Nukissiorfiit is already using renewables for 72% of its utility production

Discover how Nukissiorfiit, a government-owned company tasked with supplying Greenland with clean water, electricity and heat without using fossil fuels is on track to use renewables for 100% of its utility production by 2030.

Frequently asked questions

Flexible software for modeling various sustainability use cases, with out-of-the-box functionalities such as scenario planning, AI-forecasting, and unlimited data granularity. Connect sustainability questions to other impacts like finance, production, and logistics.

Plan and forecast sustainability-related processes, including finance aspects such as cost and margin changes. Visualize results for procurement, production, strategic investments/budgets, and other company processes or sustainability targets.

Generally no, as the software can model any use case. However, for regulated reporting based on ESG standards, check how to fulfill requirements through an IBM Business Partner or other IBM sustainability software like Envizi. IBM only provides free "accelerators" for IBM Planning Analytics clients, not productive sustainability models.
Where it’s used

Cross-industry use cases

 Supply chain

Blend hierarchy advanced analytics and an unlimited sandbox of “what-if” scenario analysis into your supply chain processes. With the foresight to pivot quickly, you can take action to fight climate change.

 IBM Envizi ESG Suite

Simplify the automation, consolidation, management, analysis and reporting of your environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

 Finance

Simplified, integrated financial planning and analysis. Get consensus between income statements, balance sheets and cash flow.
