A goal without a plan is just a wish.
Use IBM® Planning Analytics for sustainability performance, simulation and optimization that match ESG frameworks – GRI, CDP, SASB, EHS – at any level of granularity.
Whether it's Scope 1, Scope 2, or Scope 3 emissions reduction efforts, IBM has your sustainability reporting covered. Accurate, real-time data is available to all stakeholders in one secure collaborative sustainability management software. Conduct greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) planning and simulation, and run optimization workflows that help meet sustainability metrics.
IBM recognized as a Market Leader
Planning Analytics explained - Sustainability planning
How Newcomp Analytics partners with IBM
Moving beyond spreadsheets with IBM Planning Analytics
Break down targets and estimates with ESG functionalities that help predict and optimize emissions by department and product. Measure against benchmarks while reducing costs and waste. With the support of AI, analyze your organization's energy consumption and run simulations to forecast and optimize the journey to net zero emissions.
Manage the strategic planning efforts, analysis and simulation of Scope 3 emissions. Incorporate sustainability practices in your procurement initiatives so you can select partnerships that best align with your sustainability programs.
Choose the scenario that best balances your long-term sustainability efforts with short-term supply chain goals by simulating risk management parameters. Establish the baseline, create sustainability metrics transparency and identify action steps for emissions reduction improvements.
Easily measure your performance against emissions KPIs with real-time visibility into reliable sustainability data. Manage stakeholder engagement around carbon emissions prioritization and management to lock down internal and external buy-in on what's attainable. The level of detailed granularity provides your planning team with insights for confident decision-making.
Integrate sustainability strategy with existing financial plans such as cost-planning, profit and loss, or balance sheet. Get better visibility into the environmental impact of your sustainability initiatives.
Assess your ESG data considering short-term waste management requirements and the latest regulatory conditions. Plan your roadmap and re-forecast as often as needed.
This software solution interacts with all data formats and management systems, including legacy ERP systems and reporting tools. Integrate procurement with core activities like financial information, capacity and production planning, or HR needs.
Discover how Nukissiorfiit, a government-owned company tasked with supplying Greenland with clean water, electricity and heat without using fossil fuels is on track to use renewables for 100% of its utility production by 2030.
Flexible software for modeling various sustainability use cases, with out-of-the-box functionalities such as scenario planning, AI-forecasting, and unlimited data granularity. Connect sustainability questions to other impacts like finance, production, and logistics.
Plan and forecast sustainability-related processes, including finance aspects such as cost and margin changes. Visualize results for procurement, production, strategic investments/budgets, and other company processes or sustainability targets.
Generally no, as the software can model any use case. However, for regulated reporting based on ESG standards, check how to fulfill requirements through an IBM Business Partner or other IBM sustainability software like Envizi. IBM only provides free "accelerators" for IBM Planning Analytics clients, not productive sustainability models.
Cross-industry use cases
Blend hierarchy advanced analytics and an unlimited sandbox of “what-if” scenario analysis into your supply chain processes. With the foresight to pivot quickly, you can take action to fight climate change.
Simplify the automation, consolidation, management, analysis and reporting of your environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.
Simplified, integrated financial planning and analysis. Get consensus between income statements, balance sheets and cash flow.