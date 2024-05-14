CogniTech’s Moeller Madsen explains that one of Nukissiorfiit’s main goals in migrating to the rolling forecasts solution from IBM was to enable the utility to make better business decisions.

Andersen-Aagaard, agreeing, adds: “You have a small window in Greenland where you can make outdoor repairs or initiate a new infrastructure project or develop a new power plant. It’s very important that you have 100% visibility and the right insights to make a decision on whether we have the cash flow to do it. For example, if our people in the south of the country have a delayed project portfolio, are the expenses then coming in later, or is it delayed sufficiently that we can push ahead with other projects in the north? This can be quite a daunting planning task to manage when you have 100 - 200 larger infrastructure projects concurrently running.”

Nukissiorfiit relies on the Cognos Analytics solution to gather input from company employees and transform it into a set of reports that top management uses to make planning decisions about its continuous work with infrastructure projects. The company would otherwise have to be much more cautious in approving all the new infrastructure grids, new power plants and substations, new water plants and new renewable energy solutions.

“We had a lot of considerations concerning how the solution could be architected to provide maximum credibility,” Andersen-Aagaard says. “Our financial books consist of a lot of areas, including turnover, variable costs, capacity costs such as salary, depreciation, interest costs, and financial costs. All of these areas have unique properties. We were faced with the classical dilemma in budgeting that it’s difficult for people to incorporate all factors. A machine can handle this much better if historical data is extrapolated into the future.” The company has already set up more than 100 different reports that take different aspects of its financial information and provide it to the managers for them to act on.

“With the help of CogniTech, we were able to eliminate a tremendous amount of administrative work for our technical employees, who hardly took much joy in the task,” Andersen-Aagaard says. “In addition, they could confirm results from the AI as opposed to entering the numbers from all locations and classification manually. Not only were they thrilled to be released from this task, but the end result is much better, too.”

Andersen-Aagaard appreciates the breadth and depth of the AI solution’s approach. “One of the best things today is when an input provider is puzzled by the machine input and asks our controllers why the AI would forecast a certain figure contrary to the knowledge of the input provider,” he adds. “When they examine it further — they find out, more often than not, that the AI is correct, because it takes all the factors and historical data into account. This makes me smile,” he says, “because then I know definitively that what we’ve created provides improved quality to our company and that we’ve saved money and time in the process.”

Andersen-Aagaard explains that the company wanted to develop a front-end and a back-end. “Our front-end is user input and confirmation, where users relate to fully and semi-fully exploded machine generated forecasts, while our back-end contains adjustable parameters that can be manually tuned when we know that parameters will change,” he says.

Ettrup explains the solution’s use of external data: “We’ve been using a lot of weather data from the past three years. Then we use that to analyze what we call a normal weather period, to generate a normal year sale per customer, per area. We gave them a lot of back-end parameters so Nukissiorfiit could control numerous company-specific aspects, such as general vacancy, project completion rate, oil per kilowatt, and much, much more.”