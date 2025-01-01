IBM Planning Analytics vs. Pigment

Home
Selecting the right business planning solution for your organization is a critical decision.
While Pigment can be a viable option, see how IBM® Planning Analytics sets a high standard in performance, security and AI-driven insights to equip your business for long-term success.
Use IBM Planning Analytics' decades of artificial intelligence (AI) experience to provide real-world solutions. Its predictive forecasting transforms complex data into actionable insights. Our deep-rooted AI expertise delivers critical information for your business.
Handle massive data with speed and reliability using IBM Planning Analytics. Our platform scales effortlessly while maintaining performance. It delivers exceptional value and an investment for the future.
Control your data security and infrastructure with IBM Planning Analytics. Define security needs from model to data attribute, protecting business planning and decision-making, even in highly regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare and government.
Tailor reports, visualizations and workflows with IBM Planning Analytics, turning raw data into strategic intelligence. Choose cloud-native or on-premises deployment for optimal control and alignment with your infrastructure and security requirements.
Trust IBM Planning Analytics, as thousands of companies do, from fast-growing businesses to global enterprises. Our established platform delivers real-world performance, adaptability and growth, exceeding hype.
Fact: IBM Planning Analytics is built for speed and scalability with real-time, in-memory calculations that deliver quick insights even with large datasets. Unlike other solutions that might struggle with performance at scale, IBM Planning Analytics can process millions of rows per second for fast decision-making.
Fact: IBM Planning Analytics is a modern, cloud-native solution that combines the flexibility of the cloud with the power of advanced AI-driven analytics. It delivers cutting-edge performance, whether in a cloud, local or hybrid environment. We believe that businesses have a right to choose deployment options that best fit their security, compliance and scalability needs.
Fact: Growing and midsized businesses can thrive with IBM Planning Analytics. It scales seamlessly, giving you powerful capabilities today with room to grow as your business expands. Unlike other one-size-fits-all solutions, IBM Planning Analytics adapts to your business, regardless of size. We offer tiered pricing designed to best fit your company's size and use cases, and our "as a service" offerings on AWS and Azure have entry-level licensing starting at 5 users.
Fact: IBM Planning Analytics is at the forefront of innovation, integrating advanced AI capabilities to revolutionize business planning. These innovations help ensure that IBM Planning Analytics not only keeps pace with modern business demands but also strives to set new standards in planning efficiency and intelligence.
Fact: IBM Planning Analytics is intuitive. We provide powerful functions without unnecessary complexity, supporting both ease of use and advanced capabilities. If you are familiar with spreadsheets, our spreadsheet add-in minimizes the learning curve for using Planning Analytics.