Jettime, a leading Danish charter airline and aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) company, has nearly two decades of experience helping travelers reach their destinations comfortably and on time.

In an industry where profit margins are slim, operational efficiency is critical, especially for smaller airlines such as Jettime. Inaccuracies in long-term crew planning can significantly impact both costs and service quality. And for third-party carriers, fluctuating flight volumes make workforce forecasting difficult.

As Carsten Stenhøj Schiøtz, Senior Business Controller at Jettime, recalls, “We are famous for our friendly and service-minded cabin crew and pilots, but we struggled to get them to the right place at the right time in the most efficient way.” Unlike hub-based airlines, Jettime’s crews might start in Finland, fly to Greece and end up in Sweden. Managing this complexity—while complying with labor laws and air traffic regulations—requires precise coordination.

For years, the crew planning team relied on a massive Excel spreadsheet—one that could only handle a limited number of rules and often produced unreliable results. As flight schedules grew more complex, it became clear that this manual approach could no longer keep pace with Jettime’s operational demands.