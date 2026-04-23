Prompt compression is not a single method, but a combination of techniques used to reduce prompt length, optimize token counts and preserve key information for effective LLM inference.

In practice, these techniques are applied together as part of a context compression pipeline, especially in systems handling long prompts and large context such as chatbots, RAG pipelines and enterprise NLP workflows.

Running example:

We will use the same example across techniques,

Original:

Customer John reported unstable internet for 3 days with video call disruptions.

1. Extractive compression

Extractive compression selects the most relevant parts of the input while removing redundant or low-value content. This is supported by NLP techniques such as Named Entity Recognition (NER) and keyword extraction. NER helps identify important entities like “John,” while keyword extraction highlights critical terms such as “internet” and “video issues.” Together, these techniques help the model focus on high-value information.

Extracted:

John: unstable internet, 3 days, video issues

When to use?

Long, descriptive inputs

Logs, tickets or incident reports

When key details must be preserved

2. Summarization

Summarization converts extracted content into a concise and readable representation. Modern LLMs use abstractive summarization, where they understand the meaning of the input and rewrite it in a shorter form rather than copying text directly. This allows the model to preserve intent while reducing complexity.

Summarized:

John: unstable internet (3 days), video issues

When to use?

When readability is important

Conversational systems

Reporting or summaries

3. Token-level optimization

Token-level optimization reduces the number of tokens processed by the model by simplifying expressions and removing unnecessary words.

This works by,

Using abbreviations (e.g., “days” → “d”)

Removing filler words

Compacting phrases

Since LLM cost and latency are directly proportional to token usage, this step significantly improves efficiency.

Optimized:

John: unstable internet, 3d, video issues

When to use?

Cost-sensitive systems

High-volume LLM usage

Real-time applications

4. Selective context (query-aware compression)



Selective context ensures that only information relevant to a specific query is included. This works by evaluating the query and filtering out unrelated information, like how attention mechanisms prioritize relevant parts of input in LLMs.

Query: Which issue is urgent?

Filtered:

John: unstable internet, urgent

When to use?

Question answering

RAG systems

Multi-query workflows

5. Context compression

Context compression combines all techniques into a pipeline:

Original → Extract → Summarize → Optimize → Filter → Final

Token-level optimization (Optimize) and selective context (Filter) are integral parts of this pipeline.

This step-by-step transformation allows systems to progressively reduce input size while preserving essential information, making it easier to handle long-context inputs efficiently.

Why it matters?