What is prescriptive maintenance?

It is widely used across a diverse range of industries, wherever heavy, interconnected industrial assets are core to business processes.

As more enterprises make the shift from outdated, reactive maintenance strategies toward more modern, proactive maintenance ones, prescriptive analytics is emerging as one of the most sophisticated solutions on the market. Many advanced organizations deploy prescriptive strategies alongside predictive ones, using the latter to identify a problem and the former to recommend solutions.

With the help of smart sensors and enterprise asset management (EAM) platforms, modern organizations can collect more information than ever about their assets. Prescriptive maintenance helps put that data to use, recommending maintenance tasks to resolve issues before they result in equipment failure or unplanned downtime.