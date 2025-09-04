Edge computing for IoT

Today, edge computing has become an essential complementary technology to IoT, helping speed data processing times, reducing latency and improving the security of a wide range of IoT devices.

Many modern applications depend on edge computing in IoT for their functionality. From connected devices that enable healthcare professionals to monitor patients remotely. Sensors optimize traffic flows in congested areas and systems control hydroelectric dams—its use cases are broad and varied.

A recent report projected that the number of IoT devices worldwide would reach 18 billion by the end of 2025, an increase of 1.6 billion over the previous two years.1

Edge computing is critical to ensuring that the data these devices generate is processed at the edge rather than in the cloud, where it would dramatically slow networks like the internet.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global market for edge computing was valued at a little over USD 10 billion just two years ago. It is expected to reach USD 182 billion over the next six years—a compound annual growth rate of 38.2%.2