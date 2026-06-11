How to reduce machine and equipment downtime

Practical steps to minimize downtime involve calibrated maintenance strategies, advanced equipment monitoring and an understanding that downtime events are not just inconvenient bottlenecks but valuable sources of information.

While the obvious goal of reducing machine and equipment downtime is to maximize machine uptime, downtime events can also be important learning opportunities for maintenance teams. They can identify patterns related to equipment failure and adjust future maintenance plans to avoid future disruptions.

Specific maintenance requirements are often highly dependent on the particular needs and activities of a specific operation. Furthermore, individual maintenance programs rely heavily on the data collected during both scheduled and unscheduled downtime.