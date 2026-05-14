What is deferred maintenance?

Enterprises use deferred maintenance to manage their resources strategically and prioritize maintenance needs.

In addition to deferred maintenance, organizations often rely on other types of maintenance, such as preventive maintenance, predictive maintenance and scheduled maintenance, as part of an overall maintenance plan.

While these three core maintenance types are effective, resource constraints can still make it necessary to put off some repairs until later, which is where deferred maintenance comes in. In an effective deferred maintenance program, facility managers and maintenance teams assess their operational priorities and decide which maintenance issues should receive immediate attention and which they can delay.

While deferred maintenance can help teams keep critical assets performing, putting off repairs for too long can lead to a deferred maintenance backlog. Furthermore, it can lead to eventual system failures, shorter asset lifespans and safety hazards. According to a recent study, state and local governments in the United States faced a USD 105 billion backlog in deferred maintenance costs for needed repairs to roads and bridges last year.1