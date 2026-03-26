What is predictive forecasting?

Predictive forecasting is derived from traditional forecasting methods, but it takes predictions a step further by continuously analyzing patterns in data to produce forward-looking insights. Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams, operations leaders and business executives use these insights to make faster, more confident data-driven decisions about resource allocation, customer retention and risk and growth strategy.

Today’s predictive forecasting tools, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are fundamentally changing how organizations plan. FP&A platforms now offer complete integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and FP&A software to pull real-time data and metrics from across the business.

By integrating the tools with existing software, there is less lag time associated with manual data collection and analysts get a continuous, updated view of financial performance. Automation handles routine modeling tasks, freeing analysts to focus on interpreting results and advising strategy with other stakeholders.