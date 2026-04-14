What is operational compliance?

Rather than treating compliance as a review that occurs on a periodic basis, operational compliance is a continuous process embedded in how an organization operates. It governs decision-making, controls and procedures that determine whether a business is meeting its compliance obligations day to day.

A vital part of enterprise risk management strategy, operational compliance helps organizations avoid penalties, protect against security threats and maintain the business integrity and accountability that customers, stakeholders and regulators expect.

In highly regulated industries (for example, financial services, healthcare), compliance is a mandatory part of daily operations. For instance, organizations in these sectors must adhere to strict regulations like the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Operational compliance is not limited to sectors subject to heavy scrutiny. In fact, most industries must meet operational compliance requirements as part of everyday business. Retailers must secure customer payment data, manufacturers need to meet safety standards and technology companies must manage user privacy.

With artificial intelligence (AI) expansion taking place across organizations, the role of operational compliance is increasing. Businesses need to make sure that their AI models and systems align with ever-evolving regulations and internal governance policies.

In a report from Stratistics, MRC projects the global AI governance and compliance market to reach 2.54 billion in 2026. Furthermore, it is expected to grow to USD 8.23 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.1