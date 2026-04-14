What is operational compliance?

Operational compliance is a proactive approach that integrates regulatory, data security and policy requirements into daily workflows, IT infrastructure and business processes to ensure ongoing adherence.
Rather than treating compliance as a review that occurs on a periodic basis, operational compliance is a continuous process embedded in how an organization operates. It governs decision-making, controls and procedures that determine whether a business is meeting its compliance obligations day to day.
A vital part of enterprise risk management strategy, operational compliance helps organizations avoid penalties, protect against security threats and maintain the business integrity and accountability that customers, stakeholders and regulators expect.
In highly regulated industries (for example, financial services, healthcare), compliance is a mandatory part of daily operations. For instance, organizations in these sectors must adhere to strict regulations like the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Operational compliance is not limited to sectors subject to heavy scrutiny. In fact, most industries must meet operational compliance requirements as part of everyday business. Retailers must secure customer payment data, manufacturers need to meet safety standards and technology companies must manage user privacy.
With artificial intelligence (AI) expansion taking place across organizations, the role of operational compliance is increasing. Businesses need to make sure that their AI models and systems align with ever-evolving regulations and internal governance policies.
In a report from Stratistics, MRC projects the global AI governance and compliance market to reach 2.54 billion in 2026. Furthermore, it is expected to grow to USD 8.23 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.1
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Operational compliance is an essential part of an organization’s broader compliance and risk management programs. It also plays a central role in data protection and data compliance, influencing how organizations collect, store and handle information across their operations.
Operational compliance touches nearly every part of how a business operates, from workplace safety and environmental sustainability regulations to taxation, data privacy and industry-specific standards. Organizations must also meet requirements like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) that govern how customer data is collected and used across different regions.
Non-compliance can result in regulatory penalties, business disruptions, reputational damage and data breaches. According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach 2025 report, the global average cost of a data breach is USD 4.44 million.
Strong operational compliance practices also support operational resilience and cyber resilience. Organizations with solid compliance controls already built into their operations are better positioned to keep running through disruptions, whether from regulatory changes, cyberattacks or system failures.
AI compliance has also become a mandate for organizations across industries. It comes as no surprise, given AI is generating more data, creating new regulatory requirements and moving faster than most compliance programs were built to handle.
Under the Artificial Intelligence Act of the European Union (EU AI Act), companies that fail to meet these requirements can face fines of up to EUR 35 million or 7% of global annual turnover.2 The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) are also developing guidelines to help organizations manage AI compliance and carry out AI risk management more consistently.
The more markets that an organization operates in, the more complex those requirements become. Data residency rules, local labor laws, regional regulatory frameworks and operational sovereignty concerns are also important aspects of operational compliance.
Operational compliance and regulatory compliance are closely related but not the same thing. Both are key components of a broader governance, risk and compliance (GRC) strategy.
Regulatory compliance refers to meeting the specific laws and regulations set by regulatory bodies that apply to an organization, such as HIPAA or the EU AI Act. In contrast, operational compliance is broader, covering how an organization builds those requirements into its daily operations, internal policies and business processes.
In other words, regulatory compliance defines what the rules are. Operational compliance is how an organization makes sure those rules are being followed every day.
While every organization approaches compliance differently, certain elements are fundamental to making it work in practice:
Operational compliance is not a once-a-year audit. Organizations use compliance monitoring systems and tools to track adherence across IT infrastructure and business processes on a continuous basis. It helps catch potential issues before they result in penalties or disruption.
A core function of operational compliance is identifying where an organization is exposed and mitigating risks before they become costly problems. It includes ongoing assessment of operational risks tied to information security, IT systems, access controls and regulatory changes as the business evolves.
Employees need to be informed of their obligations and understand the consequences of non-compliance. Regular training builds a strong culture of compliance across the business and supports broader compliance operations.
Clear ownership of compliance responsibilities at every level of the organization keeps a program running consistently. Without defined roles and accountability structures, gaps in compliance can go unnoticed and unaddressed. Organizations also need to track key metrics like audit pass rates, incident response times and training completion rates to measure program performance.
The benefits of an operational compliance program cannot be overstated. A strong operational compliance program is a critical part of enterprise business strategy, helping organizations reduce risk, increase efficiency, build trust and support overall business stability and growth:
To build an effective operational compliance program, organizations need a clear compliance framework and strategy with defined goals and initiatives.
Start by mapping the regulations, industry standards and internal policies your organization must meet.
A compliance risk assessment identifies where the greatest exposure lies and guides resource allocation. For many organizations, it includes frameworks like the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF), which provides widely adopted guidelines for managing cybersecurity and compliance risk.
Assign clear responsibility for operational compliance across the business.
A compliance management system (CMS) provides the framework for tracking obligations, managing risk and maintaining accountability at every level of the organization. This system includes the policies, procedures, controls and other software tools that organizations need to manage their compliance program effectively.
Translate compliance requirements into procedures that all teams can follow and adhere to every day.
This sets the standard for compliance and lawful behavior. Also, standardized workflows reduce inconsistency and make it easier to demonstrate adherence during compliance audits.
Gone are the days of manual processes and spreadsheets. Enterprises can now deploy tools that provide continuous visibility into compliance status.
Automation streamlines routine monitoring and reporting. This function frees compliance teams to focus on risk management rather than manual data collection. Many organizations also incorporate AI analytics tools to identify patterns in compliance data and spot potential issues early.
Compliance software from providers like IBM, SAP and Microsoft is often part of a wider GRC program. It also includes dashboards and reporting tools that give compliance teams a real-time view of their obligations.
Build training programs that reflect current requirements and update as regulations evolve.
Effective training creates a strong culture of compliance that reaches employees across functions, not only those with formal compliance responsibilities. A collaborative approach to compliance also breaks down silos between departments and leads to stronger, more consistent results across the business.
Regulations change and new risks emerge. Regular internal audits, along with reviews of compliance policies, monitoring programs and training, support continuous compliance and keep programs current and effective.
This ongoing process also allows for continuous improvement and innovation.
See how customers rated IBM for value, implementation, AI-driven capabilities and data security.
Discover how IBM’s CIO organization implemented IBM OpenPages to unify governance, risk and compliance; streamline audit processes; and improve visibility across business units.
Learn why IBM OpenPages was recognized for providing a comprehensive cross-organization GRC capability with all the features a mature GRC organization can utilize.
See why Gartner recognized IBM as a leader for its IBM OpenPages solution. Understand how IBM helps enterprises strengthen governance, streamline risk management and enable compliance with AI-powered insights.
Listen in to see if virtual agents can replace humans as they become faster and more accurate with generative AI.
Explore how CEOs are using generative AI and application modernization to drive innovation and stay competitive.
Simplify data governance, risk management and regulatory compliance with IBM OpenPages — a highly scalable, AI-powered, and unified GRC platform.
Transform your security program with solutions from the largest enterprise security provider.
Scalable, intelligent workflows enable risk assessments, regulatory compliance and fraud prevention, helping clients achieve priorities and drive growth.
1 AI Governance And Compliance Market, Stratistics MRC, 2026
2 Enforcements/fines in the European Union, DLA Piper, 11 February 2026