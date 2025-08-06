Networking, or computer networking, is the connection of multiple computing devices, such as desktops, mobile devices and routers, so that they can transmit and receive information and resources.

Devices on a network rely on various types of connections for functions, including Ethernet, wireless (wifi) and cellular. They must also adhere to certain protocols that govern how they communicate with one another and the kinds of information they exchange.

The most widespread and well-known network is the internet itself, which powers how people communicate, work and entertain themselves. But as the internet has spread, so have the frequency and cost of cyberthreats, which are attempts to gain unauthorized access to a network.

Last year, the global average cost of a network breach was USD 4.4 million according to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach 2025 Report. While still large, that number is 9% less than the previous year, indicating organizations are taking NTA and threat detection and response (TDR) more seriously than in the past.