8 minutes
Network traffic analysis (NTA) is the process of collecting and analyzing data from computer networks to ensure that the networks remain secure and perform at peak levels.
It involves the close examination of network activity to gain insight into how the systems and devices connected over a network are functioning.
Networks are fundamental to most modern enterprises, enabling employees to communicate and collaborate freely and powering critical applications (apps) and business operations.
NTA helps organizations optimize network performance, mitigate network security threats, and troubleshoot any problems before they can spread.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Networking, or computer networking, is the connection of multiple computing devices, such as desktops, mobile devices and routers, so that they can transmit and receive information and resources.
Devices on a network rely on various types of connections for functions, including Ethernet, wireless (wifi) and cellular. They must also adhere to certain protocols that govern how they communicate with one another and the kinds of information they exchange.
The most widespread and well-known network is the internet itself, which powers how people communicate, work and entertain themselves. But as the internet has spread, so have the frequency and cost of cyberthreats, which are attempts to gain unauthorized access to a network.
Last year, the global average cost of a network breach was USD 4.4 million according to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach 2025 Report. While still large, that number is 9% less than the previous year, indicating organizations are taking NTA and threat detection and response (TDR) more seriously than in the past.
Network security is a field of cybersecurity that focuses on securing the networks and communication systems organizations rely upon from cyberattacks. As businesses embrace new technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), they expand their digital capabilities. However, doing so also increases the size of their attack surface, a measure of how vulnerable their systems and networks are to cyberattacks.
Every year cyberattacks involving malware and ransomware cost companies millions, leading to increased demand for network security solutions. In 2024, the global network security market was valued at USD 24 billion, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the next 7 years.1
Network traffic analysis’s core processes are typically broken down into four steps:
Here’s a closer look at each step and the tools and techniques associated with it.
Before you can analyze network traffic, you need to collect it. Organizations rely on various sources for data collection, including simple devices like routers and switches and more complex network monitoring tools that can collect and analyze data in real-time.
Data capture, a subset of data collection, focuses on data that is flowing across a network and still in its most raw state. Data capture collects unstructured data, often directly from a source, relying on specialized tools like network analyzers, packet sniffers and intrusion detection systems (IDS).
Once collected, data must be filtered through specific criteria to determine whether it contains relevant information or not—a technique known as data processing. Typical information assessed during the processing stage involves IP addresses, ports and common protocols like Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP), File Transfer Protocol (FTP) and domain name server (DNS).
The purpose of data processing is to transform raw data into valuable, actionable data that can be more easily analyzed. The processing step is crucial in identifying potential threats to a network, optimizing performance and troubleshooting any issues.
After network data has been collected and processed, it is ready to be analyzed. There are five common types of data analysis that NTA relies upon: behavioral, protocol, statistical, payload and flow.
Finally, after network traffic data has been collected, processed and analyzed, it must be displayed in a way that it can be reported across an organization, a step known as data visualization. This final step in NTA usually involves dashboards, graphs, charts and other visualization methods that help teams and administrators understand the insights and develop a strategy for dealing with them.
As networks become more complex, organizations are increasingly relying on network traffic analysis (NTA) to monitor network traffic and identify potential threats to IT infrastructure.
From on-premises to cloud, hybrid and even multicloud environments, network administrators are finding endpoint solutions like firewalls and antivirus software insufficient for their needs. As a result, they are relying more heavily on NTA. Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) offers several key benefits for enterprises.
NTA helps administrators uncover insights into the kinds of traffic that is flowing across their networks and the routes it is taking. By uncovering traffic patterns, NTA helps optimize network performance and identify potential bottlenecks where traffic experiences avoidable delays.
Modern NTA solutions rely on AI and ML to automate issue identification and resolution. AI-powered tools enhance operational visibility and help businesses increase network performance and cost efficiencies. According to a survey by The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), 51% of executives are already automating certain aspects of IT networking. This figure is projected to grow to 82% over the next 3 years.
NTA can reveal how much of a network is being used in real-time. This insight enables administrators to distribute workloads—defined as the time and computing resources a specific task requires—more strategically and ensure that their networks operate at peak capacity.
By relying on granular measurements from AI and ML monitoring tools, NTA helps administrators spot sudden changes in network conditions and traffic patterns and take appropriate action. Some advanced solutions even generative AI (gen AI) to speed the process of traffic classification and incident tracking.
By constantly measuring network traffic against baseline metrics, NTA allows administrators to identify applications that use more bandwidth than others and allot network resources accordingly.
Strong NTA helps security teams diversify the types of data they monitor on their network, so they aren’t just relying on a single data source for insights. For example, modern network management systems combine flow data, packet capture and log data to provide a comprehensive look at how a network is performing.
Advanced NTA solutions are easily integrated into other network management systems so that they don’t exist in a silo. For example, many modern enterprises rely on security incident and event management (SIEM) tools that can be easily combined with NTA solutions.
As modern enterprises ramp up their digital transformation efforts to keep up with the pace of innovation, the need to closely monitor and analyze network traffic is more critical than ever.
Here are five of the most popular use cases.
Using IP address fields, modern network traffic analysis (NTA) solutions can track network traffic from locations that have been identified as likely sources of cyberthreats. NTA tools can be programmed to spot various common geolocation violations, such as account sharing and account takeovers. They can even detect the unauthorized use of verified private networks (VPNs) to gain unauthorized access to data.
DNS tunneling is a technique for breaching network security by hiding malicious traffic inside normal, legitimate DNS traffic. NTA solutions can thoroughly inspect DNS packets ensuring both DNS queries and responses only contain legitimate traffic.
With the rise of remote work and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the number of devices connected over networks has increased exponentially. NTA solutions can track activity from all authorized network devices and help discover unauthorized devices that are accessing a network so they can be removed.
With the increased complexity of the cloud, modern IT environments have large attack surfaces with many entry points for malware, ransomware and other common cyberthreats. Strong NTA delivers real-time threat intelligence, identification and mitigation, regardless of network complexity.
Global enterprises often have data crossing their networks that are subject to regulations in multiple territories. Comprehensive NTA solutions help ensure that data flowing across a network stays in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations while in transit.
Download this Gartner research to learn the potential opportunities and risks of agentic AI for IT leaders and learn how to prepare for this next wave of AI innovation.
Explore the key roles and tasks you should focus on to turn AI spend into AI value.
Understand how organizations are approaching AI governance, from policy and oversight to infrastructure, and why it’s essential for scaling responsibly.
See how real businesses are applying AI across industries and what infrastructure they’re using to support it.
This guide breaks down the foundational steps to make your data usable for AI, including how it flows through cloud systems and network layers.
IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is a Cloud Pak that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure operations.
Cloud networking solutions from IBM provide high-performing connectivity to power your apps and business.
Consolidate datacenter support with IBM Technology Lifecycle Services for cloud networking and more.
You’ve explored the foundations - now take a closer look at how organizations are applying GenAI in real environments, supported by the right mix of cloud infrastructure and networking architecture to scale responsibly.