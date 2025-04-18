What is model governance?

Model governance originated in the financial sector to address the risks of complex financial models. As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies gained prominence, the relevance of model governance rapidly expanded. According to McKinsey, 78% of organizations report using AI in at least one business function—highlighting just how embedded AI and ML models have become in operational and strategic decision-making.

The purpose of model governance is to ensure that models—whether traditional financial models or machine learning models—operate as intended, remain compliant and deliver trustworthy results over time. A strong model governance framework supports transparency, accountability and repeatability across the entire model lifecycle.

In regulated industries like banking and insurance, model governance is a compliance requirement. In the United States, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) outlines specific governance practices for managing model risk in financial institutions. While the OCC’s guidance does not carry the force of law, it is used in regulatory examinations. Failure to comply can result in fines or other penalties.

As real-time decision-making becomes the norm and regulatory requirements evolve, effective model governance is emerging as a critical capability for organizations aiming to leverage AI responsibly.