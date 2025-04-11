What is a bank stress test?

During a financial crisis, overextended banks run the risk of becoming undercapitalized if they do not prudently manage risk and maintain adequate cash reserves. A failing bank of sufficient size can have a cascading effect on national and global financial systems, resulting in exponential damage—all of which underscores the critical importance for bank stress testing.

Bank stress tests are a subset of a larger methodology of stress testing used in finance to evaluate the resiliency of many types of financial instruments, such as stocks, bonds, and other types of financial institutions, like hedge funds. Since banks, especially large ones, are more likely to hold an outsized influence on broader financial systems, it is especially necessary to ensure that a bank is prepared to respond to various potential stresses.

While there are many ways to perform a bank stress test, generally, the process involves modeling projected profits, losses and risks to create a financial projection. Banks, like most businesses, already create these projections as a part of their normal risk management and vulnerability management operations and to inform short- and long-term decision-making.

However, for a stress test, analysts make special projections based on the hypothetical impact of certain possible adverse scenarios, such as:

An increase in unemployment rates to X% in a given year

A decline in equity markets greater than Y% in a given year

A decline in GDP by Z% in a given year

An increase in interest rates to A%, B% or C%, etc

An unforeseen increase in closed contracts by Q%

A sharp increase in the price of oil, gas or other energy resources