What are Linux containers?

The concept of containerization has existed since the 1970s, when Unix introduced a system known as chroot. Unix, a popular OS, allowed users to control hardware and software resources on a computer or electronic device. Chroot was unique in that it allowed for the isolation of processes on a system, something that was critical for container technologies.

While other technologies (for example, AIX Workload Partitions and FreeBSD jails) have offered similar process isolation and system virtualization as running containers, none have achieved as much widespread use. In 2013, the introduction of Docker, an open source container management platform, supercharged containers’ dominance in the modern application ecosystem, making it easier to create, manage and deploy containers than ever before.

The market domination of containers in the modern application market can’t be overstated, especially for cloud-native and microservices apps. According to a recent report, the global market for containers was estimated at USD 5.85 billion last year. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth (CAGR) rate of 33% over the next 5 years.1