An engineer’s ability to enter and sustain a “flow state”—the condition of deep focus in meaningful coding work—is worth a tremendous amount for the organization that intends to innovate in software. In this state, attention is undivided and progress feels continuous. Engineers are able to break down more complex problems because they have the uninterrupted time to attend to them.

However, flow state is fragile. Sometimes developers have to switch contexts from one sort of problem to another and this mental shift can derail their progress on the first problem, forcing them to start from zero when they eventually return to the first problem. For example, imagine a coder trying to troubleshoot an issue identified in a bug report: why a hotel booking utility is not displaying times and dates in the user’s correct time zone. It’s a tricky problem that involves how JavaScript handles time at a fundamental level. It’s not a simple formatting issue. They’re tracing how timestamps move through the backend and the frontend and into the UI. They’re thinking about local browser settings and how date objects behave under different conditions. It’s a lot of information to hold in one’s head, but they’re close to a breakthrough.

Then they have to leave their editor and open a CI/CD tool, search for the correct pipeline for the service, try to remember how this particular project handles deployments, modify a config, wait for the pipeline to run, open a separate monitoring tool to verify behavior…

They had to shift away from reasoning about the problem and into a different mode, navigating infrastructure, tooling and process. And when they return to the bug, the subtle understanding they’d built about the problem has evaporated. Now they have to start from scratch. This represents wasted time for the organization and frustration for the engineer. An IDP reduces this waste by taking care of tertiary concerns, resulting in faster time to market, higher developer productivity and improved developer experience.