How Backstage streamlines software development and increases efficiency

Another great feature is how Backstage manages microservices. Instead of consuming existing APIs, Backstage can act as an API proxy.

Backstage’s API functionality helps bridge the gap between microservices. Imagine that an application is made of five different microservices. Backstage can put all those behind an API proxy, which will help present them as a single microservice. This is like APIGEE or APIM, but “in-house.” Rather than paying a cloud to host that proxy for you, you can move that proxy into Backstage and present it as a single product.

This also helps with microservices that are spread across two different clouds. Instead of maintaining two sets of routable endpoints to compose one application, Backstage will help present a “single pane of glass” to people who want to use your services.

The gain here is that Backstage now smooths over the presentation of the proxy. Have you ever sat and waited for a firewall ticket to be opened, or a service account to be created? Or have you had your services broken because one of the many APIs it depends on changed versions? Hosting an API proxy in Backstage will solve these issues for you, letting you focus more on development.