Identity and access management (IAM) is now the core control point of modern cybersecurity. As hybrid and multi‑cloud adoption accelerates, authentication and authorization systems are increasingly becoming the primary target of attackers. Recent security analyses show a steep rise in attacks that leverage the use of valid identities. This means that adversaries no longer break in but instead simply log in using real accounts.

The IBM X‑Force® Threat Intelligence Index reports a 71% year‑over‑year surge in the use of stolen credentials. At the same time, organizations are managing identity populations that have evolved far beyond employees and customers. Today’s infrastructure contains vast numbers of non‑human identities (NHIs), like service accounts, workloads, bots, API keys, devices and automated agents.

Across cloud, on‑premises and hybrid ecosystems, these NHIs outnumber human identities by fifty to one, and frequently operate with elevated permissions. Left unmanaged, NHIs create “shadow access” meaning permissions and connections that operate invisibly and disproportionately increase risk and introduce avoidable vulnerabilities.

This guide provides a comprehensive blueprint for deploying a modern IAM program. It combines best practices from enterprise IAM frameworks, cloud‑native patterns and field‑tested architectures. It outlines the challenges teams face and then presents actionable guidance for implementing identity services and identity governance across both legacy and modern systems. The result is an IAM solution built for the real world, focused on mitigating identity‑based attacks while supporting scalability, compliance and usability.