Identity and access management (IAM) is now the core control point of modern cybersecurity. As hybrid and multi‑cloud adoption accelerates, authentication and authorization systems are increasingly becoming the primary target of attackers. Recent security analyses show a steep rise in attacks that leverage the use of valid identities. This means that adversaries no longer break in but instead simply log in using real accounts.
The IBM X‑Force® Threat Intelligence Index reports a 71% year‑over‑year surge in the use of stolen credentials. At the same time, organizations are managing identity populations that have evolved far beyond employees and customers. Today’s infrastructure contains vast numbers of non‑human identities (NHIs), like service accounts, workloads, bots, API keys, devices and automated agents.
Across cloud, on‑premises and hybrid ecosystems, these NHIs outnumber human identities by fifty to one, and frequently operate with elevated permissions. Left unmanaged, NHIs create “shadow access” meaning permissions and connections that operate invisibly and disproportionately increase risk and introduce avoidable vulnerabilities.
This guide provides a comprehensive blueprint for deploying a modern IAM program. It combines best practices from enterprise IAM frameworks, cloud‑native patterns and field‑tested architectures. It outlines the challenges teams face and then presents actionable guidance for implementing identity services and identity governance across both legacy and modern systems. The result is an IAM solution built for the real world, focused on mitigating identity‑based attacks while supporting scalability, compliance and usability.
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More than any other single control, identity determines who can do what within your systems. The expansion of cloud and remote work has drastically increased the number of entry points, making identity the most attractive target for attackers. Reports show a significant rise in cyberattacks that rely on stolen or misused valid accounts rather than exploit‑based intrusions, driving security teams to treat identity as a first‑class layer of defense.
The IBM 2026 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index shows that 32% of initial access vectors are attributed to valid account takeover. Protecting user accounts, tokens and service credentials is critical to preventing unauthorized access and insider threats.
Therefore, organizations must treat IAM not only as an IT function but as a critical extension of their security perimeter. Authentication endpoints, token issuance systems, service account credentials and workload identities are components in a much larger trust architecture.
If any of these parts are insufficiently protected or poorly monitored, they become easy channels for lateral movement and privilege escalation. Mature programs pair single sign‑on (SSO) and multi‑factor authentication (MFA) with strong authorization models and resilient data planes to avoid gaps that attackers can use.
Create, modify and remove human and digital identities (including NHIs).
Decide who can do what and under which conditions by using role-based access control (RBAC) or attribute-based access control (ABAC). Be sure to consistently grant access by using least privilege principle.
Record identity‑related activity for compliance, analytics and incident response (IR). Make sure to produce authoritative audit trails for frameworks like GDPR, ISO 27001, SOC 2 and PCI DSS.
Service accounts, API keys, certificates, workload identities and IoT devices perform critical tasks but commonly lack clear ownership and lifecycle controls. As automation and AI multiply NHIs faster than teams can manually manage them, these identities become major gaps. A modern IAM system enforces the same governance to NHIs as it does for people. This includes ownership, purpose, least-privilege scope, rotation, monitoring and audited deprovisioning.
Multiple directories, identity providers, secrets stores and access tools often evolve independently, resulting in duplicated policies, poor user experience and administrative overhead. In fewer words, the identity environment becomes jumbled and unmanageable. It is important to integrate instead of replacing to reduce complexity and unify SSO across software as a service (SaaS), on‑premises and multi‑cloud.
Manual provisioning and deprovisioning create delays and orphaned user accounts, especially through mergers and system migrations. Role changes accumulate access over time, deviating from job functions. Automating the lifecycle with human resources information systems (HRIS) triggers, system for cross-domain identity management (SCIM) and policy‑driven workflows reduces risk and keeps access clean.
NHIs proliferate through continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and platform automation. Many lack owners or permissions review, accumulating powerful identities with unclear accountability. Inventory, tagging, expirations and review cycles are essential to govern NHIs and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data.
You should integrate existing capabilities into a single IAM platform. This platform should deliver consistent SSO, OAuth/OIDC flows, PAM hooks and NHI governance across SaaS, custom apps and legacy systems.
You must also ensure that every NHI has:
Build workflows with governance in mind by applying:
Inventory and classify NHIs: Build a registry with identity type, owner, scope, token or secret lifetime and last rotation. Freeze escalation for identities lacking owners. These actions quickly reveal high‑risk accounts and shrink “shadow access.”
Enforce MFA and conditional access: Start with admins and high‑risk cohorts and implement MFA, device posture checks and restrict legacy protocols. This will rapidly boost the security posture and aligns with zero trust principle.
Automate offboarding: For contractors and temporary NHIs, set an expiration at creation. Connect HR termination events to the IAM system to disable accounts, revoke tokens and remove privileged roles automatically.
Stabilize the identity data plane: Use globally available identity data for sessions, attributes and authorization. Eliminate delays and stale state that break logins or keep access after revocation.
Developer‑friendly typically cover six main steps:
Cloud‑native IAM emphasizes global scalability, strong consistency for attributes and entitlements, standards‑based OAuth, OIDC or federated identity and ABAC or RBAC that map cleanly to job functions and organization’s needs.
IBM Cloud® IAM provides users, service IDs, access groups and trusted profiles. API key access token exchange yields short‑lived tokens that require refresh. Services like Db2® on Cloud accept IAM tokens and tokens remain valid for the connection but require renewal for new sessions. Integrate IBM Key Protect for key lifecycle management. Revoking a root key can render a database unreadable, so apply strict change control with stakeholders and security teams.
Lifecycle is foundational, and you should flow identity data from a single authoritative source (often the HRIS) into your directory, and then into applications and cloud accounts. Group‑based provisioning streamlines entitlement mapping. Trusted profiles and policy‑driven context reduce proliferation of static service credentials.
Some key practices include:
These measures meet security requirements, support GDPR data minimization, reduce manual process errors and establish a stable setup for future upgrades.
Authentication should be secure while not hindering the user experience. This can be accomplished by implementing:
These choices protect sensitive data and improve user experience while aligning to zero trust.
Authorization goes hand in hand with authentication and determines the flexibility and safety of user access. To ensure effective authorization, implement the following steps:
Treat NHI secrets like human credentials by implementing these measures:
Centralizing identity telemetry is crucial for generating durable audit trails that support robust security operations. This approach should encompass the collection and correlation of key events. These events include authentication and token activities, authorization decisions and associated policy snapshots, administrative actions and their lifecycle workflows, secret rotations and expiry enforcement and correlated identity events. This comprehensive telemetry will be invaluable for both incident response and forensic investigations.
A robust security posture relies heavily on comprehensive auditability. This auditability includes encompassing the collection of authentication and token events, authorization decisions with policy snapshots, administrator actions and their lifecycle management, secret rotations and expiry enforcement and correlated identity events. This centralized approach generates durable audit trails, providing critical evidence for incident response and demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements.
It is crucial that identity and access management continues to operate during failures. You can ensure this by implementing the following measures:
Sustainability depends on a clear governance operating model in which each application and NHI has a named owner accountable for access policies and validation. Changes in security, including privileged access management updates and key rotations, are subject to formal change control and require cross‑functional review with stakeholders and security teams. The model includes regular reviews, with quarterly access reviews, monthly NHI rotations for high‑risk systems and automated alerts to detect configuration or policy drift.
The effectiveness of this model is tracked through time to provision and deprovision access, trends in orphaned accounts, the percentage of least‑privilege entitlements, policy coverage and login success and error rates. Delivery follows a staged roadmap that prioritizes quick wins, establishes platform foundations, formalizes NHI governance, advances policy‑as‑code and introduces advanced analytics. All of these being aligned to business milestones and compliance deadlines.
Priorities should include stale access caused by orphaned user accounts, unexpired NHIs and lingering entitlements after role changes. Focus should also include long‑lived secrets such as static keys that lack rotation or clear ownership. Organizations also face risk from inconsistent policy enforcement.
The inconsistent policy enforcement might include regional or system drift that produces different authorization outcomes and from over‑permissioned roles in which broad groups are used as shortcuts instead of a least‑privilege design. Extra exposure comes from shadow access paths, including back door scripts, legacy agents or untracked service credentials. Weak federation resulting from misconfigured federated identity or gaps in token validation might be another point of exposure.
Identity governance controls should be mapped to established frameworks such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS and GDPR, with clear definition of evidence sources and accountable owners for each control. This evidence typically includes provisioning and deprovisioning logs and workflows, MFA posture and privileged access management audit logs, records of NHI ownership, rotation and expiration, authorization decision logs and access policy history and token issuance histories along with single sign‑on assertions and identity verification outcomes.
Accountable ownership is crucial because it ensures clear responsibility and reliable evidence for security. Evidence must be consistent across regions and explicitly tied to named stakeholders for formal sign‑off. Strong data consistency reduces ambiguity during audits and strengthens the overall security posture.
Unify the fabric: Integrate existing identity providers behind a single policy and token fabric by using open standards (OAuth, OIDC, SAML).
Automate lifecycle: HRIS → directory → SaaS and app provisioning and deprovisioning through SCIM and policy‑as‑code.
Step-up authentication: implement MFA, passwordless, biometric, conditional access and step‑up for sensitive operations.
Harden authorization: Blend RBAC/ABAC, implement least‑privilege and enforce short‑lived grants and reviews.
Govern NHIs: Ownership, expirations, rotation, federation over static keys and reliable refresh logic.
Stabilize data: Strongly consistent identity attributes, entitlements and sessions across regions.
Instrument and prove: Centralize logs, build durable audit trails and automate compliance validation.
Integrate PAM: Tie privileged elevation to identity workflows with approvals, JIT and monitoring.
Measure and iterate: Track provisioning SLAs, drift, login reliability and policy coverage. Ensure that the roadmap is refined quarterly.
Modern IAM secures both people and machines across hybrid and multicloud environments with equal precision. By integrating identity providers, identity governance workflows, secrets management and distributed data into a unified IAM platform, organizations achieve resilient access control at scale.
First‑class NHI governance, strong multi‑region consistency, automated lifecycle processes and durable audit trails form the pillars of robust identity and access management.
These capabilities reduce vulnerabilities and ensure that humans and workloads alike receive the right permissions at the right time. All of this leads to the protection of sensitive data, alignment to security requirements and safely meeting today’s demands without sacrificing tomorrow’s goals.
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