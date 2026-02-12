What is API authentication?

Authentication helps ensure that authorized users can access the resources they need while protecting sensitive data and maintaining API security.

Application programming interfaces (APIs) are key pillars of modern IT ecosystems, enabling applications, databases, devices and other IT components to exchange data across architectures, environments and protocols. APIs are now the primary way that organizations integrate services and automate workflows, with 82% of enterprises adopting at least some degree of an API-first strategy, according to Postman. But organizations often struggle to maintain security and visibility over these complex connections.

While API-based IT ecosystems help enterprises improve agility, scalability and efficiency, they can also expose organizations to cyberattacks, data breaches and other security vulnerabilities. Robust API authentication, alongside other identity and access management (IAM) techniques, can help organizations benefit from integration while protecting against security threats.

API authentication is especially important for larger companies, whose enterprise application integration (EAI) platforms—which enable customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other critical business systems to communicate despite architectural and data differences—can include hundreds or thousands of integration components and services. Enterprises with at least 10,000 employees now use on average 660 SaaS applications, according to a 2025 Zylo study.

With services scattered across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, many enterprises are turning to advanced authentication methods, such as tokens, passkeys, adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA) and other encryption-based techniques. These approaches can offer multiple layers of protection and a deeper level of control compared to traditional techniques.

Authentication can be used to help secure many types of API-based interactions, including communications between microservices, data exchanges through an API gateway, and single-sign-on (SSO) and MFA for enterprise applications.

Roughly 99% of organizations report encountering API security issues, with authentication problems accounting for 29% of incidents, according to Salt Lab’s 2025 State of API Security report. Security challenges can arise due to poor least privilege practices, unsecured secret storage and uneven session management (when session revocations, expirations and refreshes are distributed inconsistently across an organization), among other issues.

Organizations can strengthen their API authentication systems by implementing token and privileged access management, maintaining centralized oversight and by using only trusted, well-maintained software libraries, alongside other best practices.