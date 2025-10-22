AI in product development

AI is a technology that enables computers to learn, solve problems and decide like humans. Since its widespread integration into core business processes beginning in the 2010s, product designers and managers have been experimenting with how best to apply it to product development.

In just the last decade, AI-powered systems have transformed the way organizations develop products, streamlining workflows, automating repetitive tasks and helping enable a more data-driven approach to product development. Some of the largest and most successful companies in the world have incorporated AI into their processes, including Microsoft, Open AI (ChatGPT) and McKinsey.

Today, the most advanced AI product development tools help designers generate new product ideas that use complex algorithms and generative AI (gen AI) models and prototype and test them faster. This approach shortens the overall time-to-market.