What is AI hardware?

As the industry continues to advance rapidly, AI breakthroughs are making headlines almost every day. As we appear to be entering an AI age, AI hardware makes up the critical infrastructure components powering these impressive AI applications.

Facial recognition, for example, an AI application we almost take for granted, relies heavily on AI hardware to be able to work. It must locally process your image, check it against approved images and recognize and identify any normal variations to unlock your phone or tablet. Without AI hardware, technology such as face ID or smart assistants would be less practical and more expensive.

The following are some of the main benefits of AI hardware: