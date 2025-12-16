Data privacy guide to AI and machine learning

AI models don’t just process more data; they also handle data differently from legacy systems. If a piece of traditional software accidentally exposes sensitive information, an engineer can go in and debug the code. But AI models (including large language models such as ChatGPT) are not coded so much as made to evolve through a process called machine learning. Their own creators do not know exactly how they work, making “debugging” nontrivial, if not impossible.

Accidental outputs are one category of concern, but organizations also need to be wary of deliberate, malicious attacks. Researchers have demonstrated that AI tools contain new types of vulnerabilities that clever hackers can exploit, a field known as adversarial machine learning.

In recent years, for instance, cybersecurity experts have demonstrated that by exploiting one quirk of AI models—namely, that their outputs are given higher confidence scores when responding to data they’ve trained on—a bad actor can infer whether certain data was in a training set. In certain scenarios, such an inference would be a major privacy breach. For instance, consider an AI model known to have trained on private healthcare records of HIV-positive patients.

In another well-known instance, researchers went beyond merely inferring whether data was in a training set. They created an algorithmic attack that could effectively reverse-engineer the actual data that was used to train a model. By exploiting an aspect of AI models known as their “gradients,” researchers were able to iteratively refine a noise-filled image into an image closely approximating an actual face that had been used to train a facial recognition model.2

The stakes around data protection remain high: IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report determined that the average cost of such breaches was USD 4.4 million. (Such breaches also entail a difficult-to-quantify cost in the form of damaged public trust in one’s brand.)

While many of these data breaches do not implicate AI, an increasing number do. Stanford’s 2025 AI Index Report found that the number of AI privacy and security incidents jumped 56.4% in a year, with 233 reported cases in 2024.3