As I mentioned, this is a puzzle. There is no silver bullet or step-by-step recipe to follow. There are pieces to fit together to close the gap. If we don’t make the necessary changes, the gap will widen. But closing it is a process. Luckily, the current environment is increasingly conducive to making these changes. More people are listening. It’s no longer a secret problem.

The puzzle pieces are now being illuminated by the light of day and we need ‘all hands on deck’ to solve for the full picture. As I see it, some of those key puzzle pieces are:

Executive leadership

It starts at the top: Leadership must realize this is an issue and set the stage. They need to be even more intentional and give their strategies real teeth.

Allyship

Women: Find male allies! Men: Be allies to the women around you. When male allies are in place, they can lift women’s voices and give added support to our perspectives in a way that is harder to do when you’re the minority.

Bold women willing to take risks

Leadership and allyship are not enough. There is an onus on women to be bolder and take more risks. As the IBM Institute for Business Value report illustrates, men are looking at generative AI to advance their careers, while women are looking at it as a way to keep our jobs. That alone leads to an enormous difference in how we approach learning and implementing generative AI.

As leadership support, male allies, and opportunities fill the room around us, we need to lean in. Is it scary? Sure. It’s tough, but so are women. We are resilient.

I think of my mother. She’s my hero, my superhero. She has the highest EQ of anyone I’ve ever known. Very giving, very perceptive, very in tune with others. And even she would say, “People cannot read your mind.” She taught us to speak up, to follow our passions, set our goals, and work hard to achieve them. And very importantly, to not accept ‘no’ as the final answer. That is the resilience and toughness I got from her.

As women, we need to lean into our resilience and innate strength. It is on us to be bolder, to take those opportunities and speak up. When it comes to being innovative and taking risks, if we fall or fail, we need to stay focused on the goals we set. Get back up, do what you need to do, help lift other women along the way.

Those are pieces of the puzzle we can control for ourselves: hard work, confidence, faith or mindfulness, resilience. And of course, the choice to pay it forward for the next wave of women leaders.