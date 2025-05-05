A composable IT architecture is built from modular and reusable components that make it easy to assemble and change. Because it is designed for continuous evolution, this system is flexible enough to adapt to rapidly evolving business needs and agile enough to respond to market disruptions.



Composable architectures allow organizations to assemble and reassemble business capabilities like building blocks, fostering a level of reusability and adaptability previously unattainable.



With composable architecture, three key personas emerge:

• Creators and providers: Developers and IT professionals design, build and display the foundational building blocks (the application programming interfaces (APIs), events and microservices) by using iPaaS development studios.

• Curators: Architects and experienced IT professionals define, govern and maintain a catalog of reusable assets. They can ensure discoverability, security and compliance of APIs, events and microservices by using an iPaaS catalog or marketplace.

• Composers: Business technologists (line-of-business experts, business analysts, data scientists and domain specialists) understand the specific needs and processes within their areas. They use intuitive, often low-code or no-code tools to assemble business capabilities into new applications that use iPaaS workflows.



Making composability a reality requires a conscious and strategic effort. While the underlying technologies evolve, the foundational principles of service-oriented architecture (SOA) remain highly relevant even today. These principles include standard contracts, loose coupling and abstraction. They also help ensure that software components of composable architectures can interact seamlessly without creating brittle dependencies.

