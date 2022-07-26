Extend your hybrid cloud with industry-leading IT infrastructure that provides the performance and reliability needed to modernize your IT operations. As your business needs expand and grow, you can take advantage of Capacity on Demand to gain the benefits and control of on-premises solutions.
A 1-socket, 4U Power10-based server designed for business-critical workloads on IBM® AIX®, IBM i or Linux
A 2-socket, 2U server, with more than double the cores compared to IBM Power9™-based servers, workloads can be consolidated on fewer servers, reducing software licensing, electrical, and cooling costs
A 2-socket, 4U Power10-based server with pay for only what you need and share resources across systems
A high performance 4-socket rack server optimized for data intensive applications and hybrid cloud deployments
A server designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AI applications across hybrid cloud
Single-frame and multi-frame systems that bring next-level data privacy, security and resiliency to any hybrid cloud with enterprise-level scalability.
Delivers encryption everywhere, cloud-native deployment and cyber resilience for businesses of all sizes.
Enables management of storage systems, software-defined storage, storage-area network (SAN) fabrics, devices and even cloud storage.
Eliminates data silos and provides extreme scalability for demanding workloads while reducing storage costs.
Improve the way you manage, protect and store data with storage software featuring AI-infused capability.
Single-frame and multi-frame systems that fully integrate into your cloud infrastructure.