System scalability for your hybrid cloud

Extend your hybrid cloud with industry-leading IT infrastructure that provides the performance and reliability needed to modernize your IT operations. As your business needs expand and grow, you can take advantage of Capacity on Demand to gain the benefits and control of on-premises solutions.

Webcast: Creating business agility with IBM Power

IBM Power10 s1014 faceplate
IBM® Power® S1014

A 1-socket, 4U Power10-based server designed for business-critical workloads on IBM® AIX®, IBM i or Linux

IBM Power10 s1022 faceplate
IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U server, with more than double the cores compared to IBM Power9™-based servers, workloads can be consolidated on fewer servers, reducing software licensing, electrical, and cooling costs

IBM Power10 s1024 faceplate
IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U Power10-based server with pay for only what you need and share resources across systems

IBM Power10 e1050 faceplate
IBM Power E1050

A high performance 4-socket rack server optimized for data intensive applications and hybrid cloud deployments

IBM Power10 e1080 faceplate
IBM Power E1080

A server designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AI applications across hybrid cloud

IBM z15 Front Facing
IBM z15™

Single-frame and multi-frame systems that bring next-level data privacy, security and resiliency to any hybrid cloud with enterprise-level scalability.

IBM LinuxONE III Front Facing
IBM LinuxONE III

Delivers encryption everywhere, cloud-native deployment and cyber resilience for businesses of all sizes.

IBM Spectrum Control

Enables management of storage systems, software-defined storage, storage-area network (SAN) fabrics, devices and even cloud storage.

 View IBM Spectrum Control IBM Spectrum Scale

Eliminates data silos and provides extreme scalability for demanding workloads while reducing storage costs.

 View IBM Spectrum Scale
Scalable storage software

Improve the way you manage, protect and store data with storage software featuring AI-infused capability.

 Explore scalable storage software Scalable mainframe

Single-frame and multi-frame systems that fully integrate into your cloud infrastructure.

 IBM z15 mainframe