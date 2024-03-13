Enterprise server solutions

With enterprise-class servers at the foundation of your IT infrastructure strategy, you can integrate with your infrastructure of choice, deploy and move workloads where you want across hybrid cloud — on-prem or in the cloud. Develop an approachable, low-risk path that integrates with your existing IT Infrastructure and paves the way for innovation.
Physical servers
Head on front shot of IBM z16 mainframe with no wheels and a transparent background
IBM z16™

Gain new insights plus speed, resilience, compliance and sustainability with IBM z16 mainframe scale-up server that runs z/OS®, Linux®, z/VM® and z/TPF.

 View IBM z16
One frame IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4, front facing, on a transparent background
IBM LinuxONE 4

Powerful Linux scale-up server that delivers sustainability, security, hybrid cloud and cyber resilience.

 View LinuxONE 4
front facing e1080
IBM Power® E1080

A scale-up server that runs IBM® AIX®, IBM i or Linux, designed to tackle challenges with new levels of performance, core-to-cloud data protection and streamlined automation and insights.

 View IBM Power E1080
IBM Power10 e1050 faceplate
IBM Power E1050

A high performance 4-socket rack scale-up server that runs IBM® AIX, or Linux, optimized for data-intensive applications and hybrid cloud deployments.

 View IBM Power E1050
IBM Power10 s1024 faceplate
IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U Power10-based scale-out server that runs on IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux, with pay-as-needed capabilities, end-to-end data security, superior reliability and shared resources across systems.

 View IBM Power S1024
IBM Power10 s1022 faceplate
IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U scale-out server that runs IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux. Workloads can be consolidated on fewer servers, thereby reducing software licensing, electrical and cooling costs.

 View IBM Power S1022
IBM Power10 s1014 faceplate
IBM Power S1014

A 1-socket, 4U Power10-based scale-out server that runs IBM® AIX, IBM i or Linux, designed for business-critical workloads.

 View IBM Power S1014
Virtual servers IBM Power Virtual Server

A family of configurable multi-tenant virtual IBM Power servers with access to IBM Cloud® services that seamlessly moves and manages workloads across both cloud and on-premises environments.

 Explore Power Virtual Server IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers

A software solution designed to protect mission-critical Linux® workloads with sensitive data from both internal and external threats for IBM Z and LinuxONE servers.

 Explore Hyper Protect Virtual Servers IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers

A fully managed confidential compute container runtime that enables the deployment of sensitive containerized workloads in a highly isolated environment with technical assurance.

 Explore Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for Virtual Private Cloud IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC

Highly scalable, single-tenant and multi-tenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control. 

 Explore virtual servers IBM Cloud Virtual Servers on IBM Cloud Classic Infrastructure

Public, dedicated, reserved and transient “spot” virtual servers with Intel Xeon processors.

 Explore classic virtual servers IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

A single-tenant, dedicated servers that can be deployed and managed as cloud services. 

 Explore bare metal servers
Case studies
Hacker team coding at laptop and computer monitor at hackathon in dark office
Cutting costs, floor space and energy consumption
Compuware saved millions of dollars and accelerated DevOps by shrinking its data center footprint and creating a two-platform IT strategy across on-prem and cloud resources.
Bosch boxes with wind turbines
Deliver mission-critical SAP business systems
Bosch transitioned to IBM Power10 servers drives 75% performance improvements for the same workloads and supports climate goals.
Hurricane Sandy, October 30 2012. NASA Earth Observatory image by Jesse Allen, using VIIRS Day-Night Band data from the Suomi National Polar
Fast and accurate insights to millions of users globally
The Weather Company® relies on its infrastructure to deliver exceptionally high performance when its servers are under the most intense load.
DCO native image for cyber-resiliency, security, woman with laptop
Convenience of public cloud with unprecedented security
Discover how Phoenix Systems combines containerization with the power of LinuxONE to provide a fully automated cloud security solution to the end customers.
Young woman using mobile phone in front of orange bus
Secure the custody and governance of digital assets
Togg, uses hyper protect to provide secure infrastructure for an innovative Mobility-as-a-Service platform (MaaS) in which users can pursue a frictionless mobility experience.
Doctor working in hospital laboratory
Meet digital health demands
University of Fukui Hospital used a combination of offerings, such as Bare Metal Servers and Power Virtual Servers, to roll out a security-rich system designed for high availability.
Resources What is a mainframe?
Mainframes are high-performance computers with large amounts of memory and data processors that process billions of simple calculations and transactions in real-time. A mainframe computer is critical to commercial databases, transaction servers and applications that require high resiliency, security and agility.
What is a virtual server?
With increased server demands, the rise of cloud computing and a greater push toward greener resource solutions, virtual servers became a staple of modern server hosting and data centers.
What is IT infrastructure?
If an IT infrastructure is flexible, reliable and secure, it can help an enterprise meet its goals and provide a competitive edge in the market. Learn more about what companies can do with a scalable IT infrastructure.
What is data storage?
Today, organizations and users require data storage to meet today's high-level computational needs like big data projects, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the internet of things (IoT).
