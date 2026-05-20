What is performance engineering?

Performance engineering is the practice of optimizing IT systems to meet benchmarks for speed and efficiency.

Performance engineering is not just a single action, but a DevOps and shift-left methodology that enables businesses to track and optimize performance at every step of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Its goal is to ensure that systems meet performance metrics for criteria such as speed, reliability, efficiency and response time.

Performance engineering teams first establish baseline system performance through stress testing. Then, they use that baseline to identify network issues and opportunities for improvement. When the benchmarks are set, engineers can begin to reconfigure the network, put fixes in place and continually monitor the network for performance issues and future capacity planning.

Observability is at the foundation of performance engineering. Observability tools collect the raw data (logs, metrics and traces) that describe system performance, and performance engineering teams use this same data to track the effects of their fixes. Performance engineers also use various other tools for application performance management and monitoring, stress testing, browser auditing and benchmarking to gain the clearest possible images of their systems.