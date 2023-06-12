What is Garbage Collection in Java?

OutofMemoryError is a type of error that occurs when a program or application attempts to allocate more memory than the available amount. This error occurs when the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) or another platform runs out of memory while trying to run an application.

An OutofMemoryError typically occurs when an application or program tries to create new objects, but the JVM is unable to allocate memory to accommodate them. This error can also occur when an application is using too much memory and is not releasing it properly.



When an OutofMemoryError occurs, the application will usually crash and terminate. This error is common in programs that deal with large amounts of metadata, such as an image or video processing applications, or programs that handle large databases.



To resolve this error, you may need to increase the amount of memory available to the application or optimize the application's memory usage. This can be done by modifying the JVM parameters or by using a memory profiler tool to identify memory leaks or inefficient memory usage.

