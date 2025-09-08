What is IT strategic planning?

Lack of clarity on business outcomes contributes to 43% of IT project delays, while unrealistic timelines account for 42%, according to a 2024 Boston Consulting Group survey . All told, nearly half of C-suite executives say that at least 30% of their new IT projects fail to meet budget or timeline expectations.

One reason is that companies might take on new projects without fully vetting their scope or costs. Because businesses allocate on average 5.5% of their annual budget to tech investments, the financial consequences of cancelled IT operations can quickly add up, hurting the fiscal health of the company.

IT strategic planning is among the biggest factors that determine whether a new IT project achieves long-term success. Effective strategic plans can distill the company’s top priorities into actionable initiatives and preemptively assess how new projects can meaningfully contribute to them.

Aside from budgetary considerations, strategic planning processes also help stakeholders unite around a shared set of business goals. They can improve accountability by laying out clear expectations, timelines and benchmarks for teams to track progress with. Effective IT strategic plans also take topics such as cybersecurity , IT infrastructure , resource allocation and risk management into account.

For example, a company might decide to:

Scale back its hardware spending to accommodate a new contract that offers compute through the cloud

Invest in robust encryption tools to respond to increased cybersecurity threats

Prioritize cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning , edge networking and quantum computing to achieve a competitive advantage

When these decisions are made in the planning phase, organizations have an opportunity to debate their utility and scalability, and create a framework for how to measure their impact.

IT strategic planning is a continuous process that involves numerous stakeholders, including executive leadership, IT teams, business unit leaders, vendors and customers. Companies might conduct strategy planning sessions annually, or once every few years, alongside quarterly or monthly reviews that are narrower in scope.

However, enterprises can reevaluate their IT plan at any time in response to market changes, performance benchmarks and other considerations. From start to finish, the planning process typically takes between three to six months, although the time frame can vary by organization.

Chief information officers (CIOs) or chief technology officers (CTOs) often spearhead the strategic planning process. Project managers are then charged with carrying out the plan’s strategic goals and reporting their teams’ progress.