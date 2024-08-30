What is Value Realization?

For enterprises to achieve alignment to their business goals, it is critical to clearly define and communicate the value delivered by enterprise strategy and technology objectives. A VRO will validate and ensure continuous alignment to business strategy through the process of monitoring, adjusting and calibrating defined goals. Providing a holistic framework and key metrics for quantifying outcomes linked to strategic objectives allows for greater transparency, accountability and engagement.

In a cloud transformation journey, typical KPIs reflect improved speed to market, customer experience, improved IT developer productivity and employee satisfaction and reduced IT labor costs. These provide a single source of truth for stakeholder(s) consumption and drive value across the enterprise. Laying out visualized outcomes through a dashboard across the enterprise is key for transparency and the ability to continuously adjust toward goals. The art of creating these dashboards requires the right matrix of well-designed business outcomes mapped to key objective metrics across the organization.

Fitting pieces of Value Realization with process and people accountability — empowered through technology/tools — is the role of governance. Governance is not a Project Management Office (PMO) — it is about making choices. Effective governance means decision-making from the bottom-up. It is important to empower teams to make choices that evolve over time and find leaders who proactively remove blockers for teams. Middle managers accelerate change by shifting to a people-centric, emotionally intelligent and authentic workplace.

An agile governance mechanism to track OKRs and KPIs, paired with continuous alignment to leadership, allows for rapid pivots and interventions to remain aligned to objectives. This approach allows teams sufficient headroom, removes distractions and clarifies how much time commitment is needed to prioritize objectives accordingly. Stable operations are foundational, but incidents, outages and delays will constrict savings.