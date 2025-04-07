Agile business planning: Agile fundamentals for annual planning cycles

Businesses are becoming more digital, and new technologies are reshaping functions, processes and activities. Many organizations are developing their own custom software, which opens further digitization opportunities. These factors are leading organizations to shift to Agile and Agile planning.

Agile planning is an iterative approach to project management that emphasizes frequent value delivery, constant user feedback, cross-functional collaboration and continuous improvement. Rather than working within a predefined scale and scope, Agile planning embraces Agile principles. These principles enable team members to pivot in real time, enhancing an organization’s business agility.

Agile represents a fundamentally different approach to working and planning. When Agile work must be planned alongside traditional waterfall-style projects, it creates challenges. As Agile programs begin to reflect larger areas of work and investment, it is important that all business planners proactively understand the key differences between Agile practices and anticipate how best to incorporate them into the business plan.

There are common elements to all Agile work and planning. Understanding these elements enables organizations to successfully account for Agile programs within traditional annual planning cycles and even embrace elements of Agile to make traditional planning processes more responsive.