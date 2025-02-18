What is an ISV (independent software vendor)?

Before cloud computing, ISVs (independent software vendors) faced significant challenges in scaling, maintaining and securing their applications. The rise of cloud computing has transformed the traditional infrastructure landscape, providing ISVs with greater agility, flexibility and scalability for their software products.

Today, most large enterprises have migrated toward a hybrid multicloud architecture, which provides more control over workload deployment. The wide-ranging functions offered by large cloud platform providers—such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud®, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud—allow ISVs to build apps that scale and combine with other services to reach better business outcomes.

Cloud environments enable ISVs to use open source technologies such as Linux and Kubernetes. Also, cloud platforms offer access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools so ISVs can integrate technologies such as machine learning (ML) and big data analytics into their products for more intelligent solutions. According to research from Technavio, the global ISV market is expected to grow by USD 1.56 billion from 2025 to 2029.1