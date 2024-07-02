Workloads, infrastructure and processes are unique to each enterprise. To that end, a hybrid cloud—or hybrid multicloud—strategy allows organizations to customize solutions to meet their specific technical demands and business needs.

Here are six compelling use cases that demonstrate how hybrid cloud adoption delivers significant business benefits.

1. Digital transformation

Regarding digital transformation, a hybrid cloud setting provides multiple ways to modernize IT infrastructure specific to each workload. Let’s look at a couple of scenarios.

A recent jump in cloud computing demands took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses needed to modernize their IT infrastructure and create more resilient business operations to handle supply chain disruptions, accommodate remote working and optimize e-commerce service, and they turned to hybrid cloud to meet these sudden needs.

In relation to remote work, a hybrid cloud solution allows organizations to migrate sensitive data to their private on-premises servers while making key applications and services on the public cloud accessible to any employee in any location. This creates the flexibility, security and availability needed for employees to gain secure access to corporate resources and share tools like work management platforms to collaborate inside and outside the organization.

Financial institutions are part of a heavily regulated sector that still relies to a degree on legacy systems (e.g., mainframe-based platforms) to deal with a large amount of sensitive data. A hybrid cloud solution provides a flexible alternative way for banks to isolate this data by hosting applications on industry-compliant public clouds and storing sensitive information on-premises in their private cloud. Hybrid cloud also enables DevOps methodologies for banks to rapidly build customized solutions on software applications that streamline banking operations and deliver better customer experiences (e.g., fast and secure mobile banking apps).

2. Disaster recovery (DR)

Disaster recovery (DR) involves IT technologies and best practices designed to prevent or minimize data loss and business disruption resulting from catastrophic events. Potential disasters include equipment failures, natural disasters, power outages, cyberattacks, civil emergencies or military attacks. A DR strategy is widely considered mandatory for many workloads in most organizations.

A hybrid cloud strategy frequently includes a cloud-based disaster recovery plan. Such a plan involves housing systems and data in a private cloud and backing up that infrastructure on a public cloud. If a disaster strikes, the organization can quickly and smoothly move workloads to the public cloud with minimal disruption and continue running business applications.

Many of today’s cloud providers offer cloud management services, such as Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaas). This service allows organizations to back up their data and IT infrastructure and host them on a third-party cloud provider’s infrastructure. In the event of a catastrophe, the cloud provider can implement and orchestrate the company’s DR plan to ensure business continuity.

3. Development and testing (dev/test)

A hybrid cloud environment offers clear advantages for developing and testing applications as there is no need to purchase and set up on-premises physical hardware. DevOps teams frequently use public cloud platforms and other services, such as cloud storage, to host development projects. Compared to launching a testing environment in a private cloud, a dev/test approach in a public cloud offers cost-savings, flexibility and faster time to market. Once a team has developed an application in the public cloud, they may decide to migrate it to a private cloud environment, based on business needs or security factors.

Building and testing in a public cloud setting can also help advance an organization’s overall application modernization strategy, aiding in developing and testing microservices architecture designed for monolithic legacy applications.

4. Cloud bursting

Many companies deal with dynamic workloads prone to rapid spikes in resource demands (e.g., an e-commerce website during a holiday sale). Here’s where cloud bursting, a hybrid cloud deployment technique, comes in. A cloud burst is a configuration between a private cloud and public cloud that uses load balancing to redirect traffic overflow. When a private cloud has reached 100% capacity, external workloads that would otherwise overwhelm an organization’s private servers “burst” to external third-party cloud services.

Besides avoiding interruption to business applications during sudden workload surges, cloud bursting can free up local resources for other applications and reduce capital expenditures tied to on-premises infrastructure costs.

5. Edge computing

Edge computing is a distributed computing framework that places computer workloads as close as possible to data sources (e.g., IoT devices). Edge computing has many business applications, ranging from predictive maintenance on a factory floor to in-hospital patient monitoring.

Edge computing has become a critical part of hybrid cloud architecture especially as endpoints, applications and data become more distributed. Edge computing— and mobile edge computing on 5G networks—keeps compute capacity closer to endpoints, resulting in low latency and high bandwidth availability.

A modern hybrid cloud strategy combined with edge computing creates a seamless end-to-end solution that allows for the flexibility to run applications in private or public data centers and on the edge, bringing compute resources to end users, IoT devices, etc. In instances that require low-latency data transfer—such data analytics in self-driving vehicles or for real-time retail customer insights—hybrid cloud enables select infrastructure and application services at the edge.

6. Hybrid cloud and AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform how businesses function by streamlining processes, increasing efficiency and reducing costs. By leveraging AI, businesses can automate repetitive tasks to free up their workforce, reduce errors and improve decision-making. A hybrid cloud environment forms a critical foundation for AI capabilities, including generative AI, which has become a top priority for enterprises worldwide.

The large language models (LLMs) associated with generative AI demand enormous computing power to process high volumes of data in an environment that supports security and rapid scalability. A hybrid cloud architecture enables businesses to scale computing resources on demand and allocate resources during peak usage periods.

Data privacy, data security and cyberthreats are chief concerns with generative AI and LLMs. A hybrid cloud environment provides companies with the flexibility to store and process sensitive data locally in a private cloud setting, thus safeguarding information from outside threats and ensuring regulatory standards are met.