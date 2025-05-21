What is computer hardware?

Core elements include the central processing unit (CPU), random access memory (RAM), storage drives (for example, hard disk drives, solid-state drives) and the system board that connects them. Users interact with computers through input devices such as keyboards, mice, touchscreens and scanners. Output devices, such as monitors, printers and speakers, deliver information to the user. Networking hardware, including routers, switches and network interface cards (NICs), enables system communication.

In contrast to hardware, software consists of programs and instructions that tell the hardware what tasks to perform. While hardware is tangible and performs the physical work of computing, software is intangible and provides the logic and commands that bring hardware to life.

Today, computer hardware extends far beyond traditional desktop computers. It powers everything from enterprise servers and cloud data centers to smartphones, connected vehicles, smart medical devices and other Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. This widespread integration of computing hardware shapes how businesses operate and how people live, work and stay connected. For enterprise business, hardware is more than what’s behind the scenes, it’s the backbone of operations, enabling efficient data flow and driving innovation.