What is hardware as a service (HaaS)?

Hardware as a service (HaaS) is a procurement model where a business rents or leases hardware it needs from a managed service provider (MSP) on a subscription basis rather than purchasing it outright.
Using a subscription model, usually with variable pricing, companies can obtain a wide range of equipment like computers, networking devices, automation solutions, and more that they otherwise couldn’t afford.
When a company (referred to in a HaaS agreement as the end-user) pays a monthly fee to an MSP for the use of a HaaS device, the MSP is typically responsible for installing and maintaining the equipment on-premises, delivering any relevant upgrades, honoring warranties, and decommissioning and removing it when the agreement ends.
Along with Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), HaaS has become a popular and cost-effective way for small and mid-sized businesses to access the same cutting-edge hardware as large enterprises without paying a large upfront cost.
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a service model for delivering IT infrastructure resources like servers, virtual machines (VMs) and more to users, over the internet, on a pay-as-you-go basis.
Like HaaS, an IaaS model allows users to utilize the latest technologies they need at a fraction of the cost of ownership of buying them outright. It also operates on similar service level agreement (SLA) terms, with the service provider taking on the responsibility of securing, updating and maintaining the resources it is providing. Unlike HaaS, however, IaaS delivers compute resources almost exclusively through a public or private cloud, and few—if any—are ever installed on-premises.
Platform as a service (PaaS) is a service model that provides organizations with a complete on-demand cloud computing platform—including hardware, software and infrastructure—for application development.
Like HaaS, the PaaS model offers users the chance to benefit from all the latest application development and management technologies, like VMs, containers and more, without the cost, complexity of building and maintaining their own platform on-premises.
Unlike HaaS, PaaS providers host the compute resources the user is paying for, including servers, networks, databases and more, in their own data center. While HaaS service models deliver physical hardware for a wide range of purposes, PaaS focuses exclusively on compute resources needed to support a modern application development environment.
The overarching hardware as a service (HaaS) business model is relatively simple—a HaaS provider charges a customer for use of hardware compute resources that it owns, usually referred to as ‘physical infrastructure’ under the terms of the HaaS agreement. The customer pays a monthly fee and is given access to the hardware without having to make a large upfront investment.
Organizations share many different types of hardware and components under a HaaS model. Hardware as a service’s versatility allows the same provider to have end users in broadly different sectors, utilizing everything from CPUs and servers, to data centers and advanced medical devices. Here are a few examples.
Organizations need employees to have access to the latest desktop and laptop computers, but the technology is constantly changing. Making a large, upfront capital expenditure on something that might be out-of-date in a year or two can be wasteful. Under a HaaS model, organizations can lease the latest desktops and laptops and even outsource their installation and maintenance. When the technology changes, under the terms of some HaaS agreements, the provider must swap the old models out with newer ones.
Like desktops and laptops, routers, switches and other networking enablement tools are critical to maintaining an advanced, hyperconnected workforce. Unfortunately, they are also expensive and continuously and rapidly evolving. The HaaS service model helps ensure organizations keep employees and customers connected with the latest technologies while shielding themselves from large, upfront investments and the potential that newer models make devices they’ve purchased obsolete.
While cloud solutions dominate the modern data infrastructure landscape for their ease and scalability, some companies need to keep data onsite for security reasons. One particularly popular HaaS storage solution is network-attached storage (NAS), where a centralized server on the customer’s premises allows users to store and access data through Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) network via Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable. Like most other HaaS solutions, NAS is an on-premises storage solution with the servers themselves physically located within the user’s local network or building.
Many peripheral devices, such as printers, monitors, keyboards, mice and scanners, are needed for primary compute devices, like laptops and desktops, to function. Under the HaaS model, organizations lease these devices rather than purchasing them upfront. This way, they can benefit from the service provider’s expertise in updating and maintaining them and ensure they will always be using the latest models.
HaaS often services industries with highly specialized needs and requirements. For example, in healthcare, specialized devices that are used for medical imaging, electronic health records (EHR), or data storage can be obtained under a HaaS framework. The HaaS models allows healthcare providers to obtain the use of these specialized, expensive machines without large, upfront expenditures.
Hardware as a service (HaaS) is critical to enterprises of all different sizes and across various industries. It allows businesses to focus on their core capabilities while outsourcing hardware management to qualified third parties. According to a recent report, the global HaaS market was worth USD 153.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.1
But the HaaS model comes with challenges as well. Coordinating the installation and maintenance of hardware with third parties can be costly and complex. There can also be security and compliance issues in industries that are highly regulated.
Many enterprises decide that the benefits of HaaS outweigh its risks, and MSPs are constantly improving security and compliance capabilities to reassure customers in specialized industries like health and law. Ultimately, whether HaaS makes sense for a business is a decision that should be made at the highest levels, weighing both pros and cons. Here’s a closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of HaaS.
Hardware as a service (HaaS) is used by many kinds of businesses for a variety of purposes. From managing fleets of vehicles used to deliver goods to providing advanced video conferencing capabilities that keep remote workforces connected, here’s a look at some of the most common use cases.
From pizza delivery chains to airlines, many kinds of businesses depend on vehicle fleets to conduct their core business operations. HaaS allows vehicles of all makes and models to be owned and serviced by an MSP, allowing cooks, pilots and other specialists to focus on what their business trained them to do.
Office environments and their underpinning technologies are constantly evolving, but most companies aren’t in the business of ensuring they are equipped with the latest tools and tech solutions. HaaS is a critical solution for outfitting companies with printers, copiers, TVs and other key pieces of hardware that are essential to an office space at a fraction of the cost of ownership.
Modern organizations need to keep employees connected with the latest mobile technologies and often turn to HaaS models for this purpose. The HaaS model provides the newest, most advanced smartphones to users and takes the burden of updating and securing them off corporate IT departments.
HaaS providers help enterprises track and manage goods from their point of manufacture onto the ships and planes and trucks that get them to customers. HaaS providers leverage the latest technologies—such Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to provide real-time status updates and artificial intelligence (AI) tools that optimize inventory—on a subscription basis, taking the burden of ownership off users.
For businesses with offices in different cities, time zones and even continents, it’s critical for employees to be using the latest remote conferencing tools to stay connected. SaaS solutions, like Zoom and Microsoft Teams still rely on hardware like webcams, headsets and screens to function. HaaS providers ensure their clients have access to the latest communications connectivity devices and that they are securely integrated into their processes.
