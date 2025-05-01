What is hardware as a service (HaaS)?

Using a subscription model, usually with variable pricing, companies can obtain a wide range of equipment like computers, networking devices, automation solutions, and more that they otherwise couldn’t afford.

When a company (referred to in a HaaS agreement as the end-user) pays a monthly fee to an MSP for the use of a HaaS device, the MSP is typically responsible for installing and maintaining the equipment on-premises, delivering any relevant upgrades, honoring warranties, and decommissioning and removing it when the agreement ends.

Along with Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), HaaS has become a popular and cost-effective way for small and mid-sized businesses to access the same cutting-edge hardware as large enterprises without paying a large upfront cost.