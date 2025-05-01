What is hardware as a service (HaaS)?

Tags

IT infrastructure

01 May 2025

8 minutes

Authors

Mesh Flinders

Author, IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Senior Editorial Strategist

What is hardware as a service (HaaS)?

Hardware as a service (HaaS) is a procurement model where a business rents or leases hardware it needs from a managed service provider (MSP) on a subscription basis rather than purchasing it outright.

Using a subscription model, usually with variable pricing, companies can obtain a wide range of equipment like computers, networking devices, automation solutions, and more that they otherwise couldn’t afford.

When a company (referred to in a HaaS agreement as the end-user) pays a monthly fee to an MSP for the use of a HaaS device, the MSP is typically responsible for installing and maintaining the equipment on-premises, delivering any relevant upgrades, honoring warranties, and decommissioning and removing it when the agreement ends.

Along with Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS), HaaS has become a popular and cost-effective way for small and mid-sized businesses to access the same cutting-edge hardware as large enterprises without paying a large upfront cost.

HaaS vs. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a service model for delivering IT infrastructure resources like servers, virtual machines (VMs) and more to users, over the internet, on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Like HaaS, an IaaS model allows users to utilize the latest technologies they need at a fraction of the cost of ownership of buying them outright. It also operates on similar service level agreement (SLA) terms, with the service provider taking on the responsibility of securing, updating and maintaining the resources it is providing. Unlike HaaS, however, IaaS delivers compute resources almost exclusively through a public or private cloud, and few—if any—are ever installed on-premises.

HaaS vs. platform as a service (PaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS) is a service model that provides organizations with a complete on-demand cloud computing platform—including hardware, software and infrastructure—for application development.

Like HaaS, the PaaS model offers users the chance to benefit from all the latest application development and management technologies, like VMs, containers and more, without the cost, complexity of building and maintaining their own platform on-premises.

Unlike HaaS, PaaS providers host the compute resources the user is paying for, including servers, networks, databases and more, in their own data center. While HaaS service models deliver physical hardware for a wide range of purposes, PaaS focuses exclusively on compute resources needed to support a modern application development environment.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

The latest AI News + Insights  

Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 

Subscribe today

How does HaaS work?

The overarching hardware as a service (HaaS) business model is relatively simple—a HaaS provider charges a customer for use of hardware compute resources that it owns, usually referred to as ‘physical infrastructure’ under the terms of the HaaS agreement. The customer pays a monthly fee and is given access to the hardware without having to make a large upfront investment.

Types of hardware shared under a HaaS model

Organizations share many different types of hardware and components under a HaaS model. Hardware as a service’s versatility allows the same provider to have end users in broadly different sectors, utilizing everything from CPUs and servers, to data centers and advanced medical devices. Here are a few examples.

Desktops and laptops

Organizations need employees to have access to the latest desktop and laptop computers, but the technology is constantly changing. Making a large, upfront capital expenditure on something that might be out-of-date in a year or two can be wasteful. Under a HaaS model, organizations can lease the latest desktops and laptops and even outsource their installation and maintenance. When the technology changes, under the terms of some HaaS agreements, the provider must swap the old models out with newer ones.
Networking devices

Like desktops and laptops, routers, switches and other networking enablement tools are critical to maintaining an advanced, hyperconnected workforce. Unfortunately, they are also expensive and continuously and rapidly evolving. The HaaS service model helps ensure organizations keep employees and customers connected with the latest technologies while shielding themselves from large, upfront investments and the potential that newer models make devices they’ve purchased obsolete.
Data storage

While cloud solutions dominate the modern data infrastructure landscape for their ease and scalability, some companies need to keep data onsite for security reasons. One particularly popular HaaS storage solution is network-attached storage (NAS), where a centralized server on the customer’s premises allows users to store and access data through Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) network via Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable. Like most other HaaS solutions, NAS is an on-premises storage solution with the servers themselves physically located within the user’s local network or building.
Peripheral devices

Many peripheral devices, such as printers, monitors, keyboards, mice and scanners, are needed for primary compute devices, like laptops and desktops, to function. Under the HaaS model, organizations lease these devices rather than purchasing them upfront. This way, they can benefit from the service provider’s expertise in updating and maintaining them and ensure they will always be using the latest models.
Specialized components and devices

HaaS often services industries with highly specialized needs and requirements. For example, in healthcare, specialized devices that are used for medical imaging, electronic health records (EHR), or data storage can be obtained under a HaaS framework. The HaaS models allows healthcare providers to obtain the use of these specialized, expensive machines without large, upfront expenditures.
AI Academy

Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Go to episode

Advantages and disadvantages of HaaS

Hardware as a service (HaaS) is critical to enterprises of all different sizes and across various industries. It allows businesses to focus on their core capabilities while outsourcing hardware management to qualified third parties. According to a recent report, the global HaaS market was worth USD 153.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.1

But the HaaS model comes with challenges as well. Coordinating the installation and maintenance of hardware with third parties can be costly and complex. There can also be security and compliance issues in industries that are highly regulated.

Many enterprises decide that the benefits of HaaS outweigh its risks, and MSPs are constantly improving security and compliance capabilities to reassure customers in specialized industries like health and law. Ultimately, whether HaaS makes sense for a business is a decision that should be made at the highest levels, weighing both pros and cons. Here’s a closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of HaaS.

Advantages of HaaS solutions

  • Reduction in capital expenditure: By allowing businesses to spend less on hardware that underpins critical IT infrastructure capabilities, HaaS helps companies improve cash flow by moving funds from capital expenditures (CapEx) to operating expenses (OpEx), where it can be used more effectively on core business functions.
 
  • Access to advanced cybersecurity protection: The most recent Allianz Risk Barometer Report shows concern about cybersecurity surging across industries in businesses of all sizes.2 HaaS gives organizations access to the most advanced cybersecurity measures available through regular patches and updates provided by experts at the MSP. For example, when a user leases mobile phones for its workforce under a HaaS model, the MSP is responsible for installing and updating the latest cybersecurity protections for those phones. This approach shifts the burden of cybersecurity away from in-house IT engineers, who have other responsibilities, to dedicated cybersecurity experts provided by the MSP.
  • Use of cutting-edge technology: One of the biggest drawbacks to investing in the latest technologies is the threat of obsolescence in a few years. HaaS allows organizations to access the latest, most advanced tools through a subscription model where they can be easily replaced, often without an increase in capital expenses, when they become outdated.
  • Outsourced expertise and support: Many of the most cutting-edge solutions that modern enterprises rely on require dedicated specialists to ensure they are functioning properly. HaaS agreements allow enterprises to benefit from the latest models of the devices they need, while outsourcing their installation, support and maintenance to experts who are employed by the MSP.

Disadvantages of HaaS solutions

  • Operational complexity: While outsourcing installation and maintenance of advanced hardware to a third party is one of the advantages of HaaS, it can also expose users to unnecessary complexity. Coordination between in-house IT teams and technicians working for MSPs can take time. If a particular asset that’s critical to business functions fails and the in-house IT team isn’t qualified to fix it, it can result in downtime before specialized technicians from the MSP are available.
  • Confusing sales processes: Since most HaaS solutions are technologically complex, customers often must buy components outright while leasing others to achieve a desired result. This can lead to long sales cycles and complicated billing procedures, not to mention the problem of what to do with components you’ve purchased once you no longer need the HaaS solution you’ve been leasing.
  • Data security: While MSPs often insist they can maintain hardware without compromising data that’s stored on it, this can be problematic for certain kinds of industries. For example, in the legal and medical fields, businesses face steep fines when data is compromised. Even when an MSP follows procedures and does everything according to its own operating manuals, its employees’ actions can result in heavy fines and reputational damage simply because of their unfamiliarity with a certain industry.

HaaS use cases

Hardware as a service (HaaS) is used by many kinds of businesses for a variety of purposes. From managing fleets of vehicles used to deliver goods to providing advanced video conferencing capabilities that keep remote workforces connected, here’s a look at some of the most common use cases.

Vehicle fleets

From pizza delivery chains to airlines, many kinds of businesses depend on vehicle fleets to conduct their core business operations. HaaS allows vehicles of all makes and models to be owned and serviced by an MSP, allowing cooks, pilots and other specialists to focus on what their business trained them to do.

Office environments

Office environments and their underpinning technologies are constantly evolving, but most companies aren’t in the business of ensuring they are equipped with the latest tools and tech solutions. HaaS is a critical solution for outfitting companies with printers, copiers, TVs and other key pieces of hardware that are essential to an office space at a fraction of the cost of ownership.

Mobile solutions

Modern organizations need to keep employees connected with the latest mobile technologies and often turn to HaaS models for this purpose. The HaaS model provides the newest, most advanced smartphones to users and takes the burden of updating and securing them off corporate IT departments.

Inventory management

HaaS providers help enterprises track and manage goods from their point of manufacture onto the ships and planes and trucks that get them to customers. HaaS providers leverage the latest technologies—such Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to provide real-time status updates and artificial intelligence (AI) tools that optimize inventory—on a subscription basis, taking the burden of ownership off users.

Remote communications devices

For businesses with offices in different cities, time zones and even continents, it’s critical for employees to be using the latest remote conferencing tools to stay connected. SaaS solutions, like Zoom and Microsoft Teams still rely on hardware like webcams, headsets and screens to function. HaaS providers ensure their clients have access to the latest communications connectivity devices and that they are securely integrated into their processes.

Resources

The State of AI Readiness

We explored why some organizations are prepared for both the disruption and potential of AI. Find out what these AI-ready companies have in common.
Gartner Reveals the Top Performers in Primary Storage for IT Architects

Get a side-by-side comparison of vendors driving the next wave of high-performance, scalable storage solutions for your infrastructure.
The 2024 Gartner Report Every IT Infrastructure Leader Should Read

See how top data integration platforms are enabling resilient, scalable, and hybrid-ready infrastructures for tomorrow’s enterprise.
Hybrid cloud solutions for AI-powered transformation

Explore how hybrid cloud solutions can optimize your AI-driven business operations. Learn from case studies and featured solutions to see how companies are using IBM’s hybrid cloud to achieve greater efficiency, scalability and security.

Understanding the true costs of gen AI

Discover the hidden costs of scaling generative AI and learn from experts how to make your AI investments more efficient and impactful.
What is IT management?

Learn the fundamentals of IT management, including why it's critical for modern organizations and key features that ensure smooth, efficient operations across technology systems.
Explore IT infrastructure tutorials and resources

Discover a range of tutorials and resources to help you manage and support IT infrastructure, from server management to cloud integration, storage systems and network security.

Related solutions
IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center 

IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center is an OpenStack-compatible software platform for managing the infrastructure of private clouds on IBM zSystems and IBM LinuxONE.

 Explore Cloud Infrastructure Center
IT Infrastructure Solutions

Discover servers, storage and software designed for your enterprise hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

 Explore IT infrastructure solutions
Cloud Infrastructure Solutions

Find the right cloud infrastructure solution for your business needs and scale resources on demand.

 Cloud solutions
Take the next step

Transform your enterprise infrastructure with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI-ready solutions. Discover servers, storage and software designed to secure, scale and modernize your business or access expert insights to enhance your generative AI strategy.

 Explore IT infrastructure solutions Download the ebook
Footnotes

1. Hardware as a Service (Haas) Market Overview, Business Research Insights (BRI), April 2025

2. 13th annual Allianz Risk Barometer (2024), Allianz, January 2024