What is green technology?

Green technology solutions are meant to be sustainable; they are designed to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. They should limit environmental impact in various ways, including the use of renewable energy sources and a focus on energy efficiency.

Green tech strategies consider the entire lifecycle of a product or service, from raw material extraction to end-of-life disposal. Their proponents aim to understand the full environmental impact of their activities within a circular economy. They also recognize the social implications of technological development, promoting social equity and well-being. These implications include considering the impact of technology on local communities, workers and consumers, and striving to create innovative solutions that benefit society as a whole.