What is green technology?

Published: 16 July 2024
Contributors: Amanda McGrath, Alexandra Jonker
Green technology refers to the development and use of technologies that minimize the negative impacts of human activities on the environment and society. It encompasses a wide range of products, services and practices that support a more sustainable future.
Often known as “green tech,” the concept is gaining attention as the world seeks ways to address climate change. The creators of green technology use scientific knowledge and innovation to help conserve natural resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote the use of renewable energy.
Green technology solutions are meant to be sustainable; they are designed to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. They should limit environmental impact in various ways, including the use of renewable energy sources and a focus on energy efficiency.
Green tech strategies consider the entire lifecycle of a product or service, from raw material extraction to end-of-life disposal. Their proponents aim to understand the full environmental impact of their activities within a circular economy. They also recognize the social implications of technological development, promoting social equity and well-being. These implications include considering the impact of technology on local communities, workers and consumers, and striving to create innovative solutions that benefit society as a whole.
As interest in sustainability grows, various terms are emerging to describe eco-friendly efforts. They overlap but are not always interchangeable.
Green technology initiatives play an important role in addressing climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities (such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation) are producing unprecedented levels of carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere. These concentrations lead to global warming and its consequences, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events and ecosystem disruption. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), immediate steps must be taken to limit global warming to 1.5°C (34.7°F) above preindustrial levels.1
Adopting sustainable technologies can help mitigate emissions and reduce the carbon footprints of countries and companies. They can conserve resources, preserve biodiversity and reduce ecosystem disruption. But the benefits of green technology extend beyond environmental protection. They include:
Implementing energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy systems can lead to lower costs over time.
Green tech companies are part of a growing industry with the potential to create new jobs in fields such as renewable energy, sustainable manufacturing and environmental consulting.
Reducing pollution can also reduce the incidence of respiratory diseases and other health issues.
Investing in green technology might improve a company’s brand image, as adopting sustainable practices can attract environmentally conscious customers and investors.
There are several types of green technology, including:
Also known as clean energy or green energy, renewable energy is generated from natural sources that are replenished faster than they are used. Power sourced from renewable resources and alternative fuels generally produces zero carbon emissions and minimal air pollutants. Types of renewable energy sources include solar energy, wind power, hydroelectric power, geothermal energy and biomass. Solar panels and wind turbines are common examples of this technology.
Monitoring and optimizing energy consumption can reduce both waste and costs. From a green technology perspective, it involves creating or improving products and systems to use less energy. Examples of this technology in action include energy-efficient appliances and LED lighting, energy storage technologies, smart meters and energy management systems.
Green technology can help make the disposal of resources and products more sustainable. Waste management technologies include advanced recycling facilities that convert waste into valuable resources, such as energy or raw materials for manufacturing. They also include waste-to-energy systems that use controlled incineration to convert waste products into power.
Electric cars, trucks and buses that are powered by rechargeable batteries help reduce emissions from fossil fuels. Biofuels and alternative low-carbon fuel technologies also fall into this category. Advancements in public transportation and urban infrastructure to support electric vehicles (EVs), bicycle and foot transit are also part of this effort.
Technologies that purify water for safe reuse also fall under green tech. Examples include low-flow fixtures, rainwater harvesting and advanced filtration technologies that remove contaminants from wastewater, making it safe for irrigation or industrial processes.
Smart farming and sustainable agriculture practices aim to reduce the environmental impact of food production and maintain food security. Examples include precision agriculture, which uses data analytics and sensors to optimize resource use, and vertical farming, which grows crops in stacked layers and uses LED lighting and hydroponic systems.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) involves capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial processes or the atmosphere and storing them permanently to prevent their release into the atmosphere. Other carbon capture technologies include direct air capture (DAC) systems that remove CO2 directly from the air. The category also includes bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), which combines biomass energy production with CO2 capture and storage.
Green building technologies reduce the environmental impact of the construction and operation of buildings. Examples include energy-efficient design, green roofs and the use of sustainable materials, such as bamboo or recycled steel. These practices help reduce energy consumption, water usage and waste generation in buildings.
Carbon tracking software helps organizations monitor, measure and report their greenhouse gas emissions. These tools enable companies to identify emission hotspots, set reduction targets and track progress toward sustainability goals. Examples include carbon accounting platforms, risk management solutions and supply chain management software that incorporates emissions data.
1 "IPCC Sixth Assessment Report" (link resides outside ibm.com), Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, April 2022.